Five opponents we want to see on Georgia’s 2024 SEC schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs, like the rest of the SEC, will play an eight game conference schedule during the 2024 college football season. Each SEC team is required to play another Power Five schools in a nonconference game. Georgia’s 2024 SEC opponents are unknown for the time being.

The 2024 season will represent a big change for the SEC. Division will no longer exist. The top two teams at the end of the season will face in the SEC championship game.

When will Georgia and the rest of the conference figure out their 2024 SEC opponents? The SEC Network will announce each school’s opponents on June 14.

One key thing to remember is that Georgia and Florida’s rivalry will likely be preserved, but the Georgia-Auburn rivalry may no longer be annual.

The single-standings format will allow every school to play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period, regardless of whether the SEC utilizes an 8-game or 9-game format for future Conference competition.

Overall, Georgia will play a greater variety of in-conference opponents likely at the expense of historic rivalries. Here’s who we would like to see Georgia play in the SEC during the 2024 college football season:

Texas A&M Aggies

Georgia has played Texas A&M just once since the Aggies joined the SEC back in 2013. The Aggies have never hosted Georgia in College Station, Texas. The SEC needs to make it happen in 2024. Georgia owes Texas A&M a return visit.

LSU Tigers

LSU has not played against Georgia during the regular season since 2018. The Tigers have met the Bulldogs a couple of times in the SEC championship since then. LSU is due for a trip to Athens, Georgia. The Tigers have not traveled to Georgia since the memorable 2013 game.

There’s a good chance that Georgia will play one of the two SEC newcomers (Texas and Oklahoma). Our pick would be for the Bulldogs to play Texas. Quarterback Arch Manning could be starting for the Longhorns in 2024. Additionally, it would give Georgia a chance to avenge its Jan. 2019 Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

The Georgia-Auburn rivalry needs to continue. The Bulldogs and Tigers have 127 total meetings in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Georgia-Auburn rivalry is the second-most played rivalry in the Power Five conferences.

Auburn could be one of the winners of the SEC schedule realignment if the Tigers no longer have to play both Georgia and Alabama annually.

It would be nice to keep the Georgia-South Carolina rivalry in tact. The two SEC East foes have played in some very memorable games over the years.

South Carolina plays at Georgia in 2023, so the Bulldogs would expect to make the trip to Columbia, South Carolina, if the two teams face again in 2024.

