Five Oklahoma Sooners we’ll be watching on offense vs. TCU

Oklahoma’s effort last week wasn’t its best, and more than anything, they couldn’t play complementary football long enough to secure a victory. Defensively, it wasn’t a pretty sight. Offensively, they started out slow but found their footing enough to keep the Sooners in the game. The biggest knock offensively were some missed opportunities and several drive-killing penalties.

Oklahoma’s offense was operating well enough at one point on Saturday that they may have been able to win them the game if they played a more crisp game from start to finish. This won’t necessarily be a bounce-back game for them as much as it is about putting together a complete offensive game. They can’t afford penalties or leave scoring chances on the field.

We have five offensive players in mind below that we believe could be a part of a big day on Saturday.

Marvin Mims, WR

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reacts after the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims has had a fun time playing against TCU in Fort Worth. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Mims, who grew up playing his high school football in Frisco, about an hour northeast of Cowtown.

During his freshman year, he snagged four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns against TCU. What will this year bring? As TCU looks to take away the big play, Mims may be in for more receptions, and the Sooners will need him to make some big plays after the catch.

Mims is off to a really nice start to the season with 18 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He’s on pace for his first 1,000-yard season and a career-high in touchdowns while averaging a career-best 22.1 yards per reception.

Chris Murray, RG

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Murray has been a solid presence on the right side of Oklahoma’s offensive line for a second straight year.

The second-team All-Big-12 offensive lineman had a few mental miscues, most notably two false starts against Kansas State. They were costly, and with youngsters champing at the bit for an opportunity, Murray will need to lock in and cut down on the penalties.

This week gives him a big opportunity to make sure his coaches know he’s dependable mentally and physically.

Anton Harrison, LT

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s left tackle Anton Harrison had one heck of a game last week against another NFL-caliber prospect in Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Harrison’s stymying of last year’s Big 12 sack leader one-on-one with helped Oklahoma’s offensive outing and allowed the Sooners to work themselves back in the game.

Harrison will have another stiff challenge this week as he matches up against TCU’s Dylan Horton. In the preseason, Horton was listed as one of Bruce Feldman’s 2022 College Football Freaks.

To be frank, he is one. Horton’s a converted high school safety and basketball player. He excels with speed (clocked at 4.55 in the 40). He’ll be a tough matchup for Harrison and the Sooners offensive line.

Drake Stoops, WR

Oklahoma’s Drake Stoops (12) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022.

Ou Vs Kent State Fb

One of the central themes of the loss to Kansas State was Oklahoma’s inability to convert opportunities while also being crippled by self-inflicted issues like penalties. They squandered multiple opportunities for big plays on targets to Drake Stoops, who could have had a much more profound impact on the outcome of the game.

Stoops operates in the intermediate and middle part of the field and will have opportunities to make plays out of the slot. He’s got eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown through the first four games. While solid, that stat could look a lot better.

Brayden Willis, TE

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) catches a pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Oklahoma’s starting tight end has been a safety valve for Dillon Gabriel. The numbers aren’t gaudy, but 11 catches for 104 yards. Four of those 11 receptions going for touchdowns is quite a significant ratio. Willis has been particularly effective in the red zone and they’ll need him to be once again against the TCU Horned Frogs.

