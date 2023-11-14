Five Ohio State football players who could enter the transfer portal this offseason

As the college football regular season winds down, Ohio State football, like many other teams across the country, will be watching the transfer portal to see who will be on the move.

Some players have already started to put their names in, while others are waiting for their seasons to play out and then make a decision.

The Buckeyes have not seen many players leave, although that might be changing this offseason.

I want to preface that this list is just pure speculation, educated guesses as to which Ohio State football players could be on the move after this season concludes. With that said, here is who I think could be looking for a new football home.

Quarterback Devin Brown

It’s fairly obvious why Brown is a candidate. Kyle McCord won the job and hasn’t given the coaching staff any reason to change its mind. Yes, the Utah native got involved, but only as a short-yardage running quarterback. McCord won’t leave for the NFL after this year, and it’s highly unlikely that Brown will want to sit another season while waiting for his turn.

Running back Dallan Hayden

It’s not a question of ability, Hayden has plenty of it, it’s about the coaching staff’s reluctancy to play him. After a freshman season where he rushed for 553 yards and 5 touchdowns in just 111 carries, he’s logged just 12 touches this season.

The coaching staff wanted to redshirt him, and very well could have played Hayden in last week’s blowout. Is he being held back for the postseason? None of this makes sense to me, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Hayden leave for more playing time.

Wide receiver Jayden Ballard

He has no catches on the year. Ballard sees some playing time on special teams, but that’s about it. True freshman Carnell Tate has been much more productive and you’d have to expect that Brandon Inniss will be seeing the field more next season. Ballard could stay, as Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming should all be leaving, but with another loaded recruiting class coming in, there might not be more playing time for him next year.

Safety Ja’Had Carter

The former freshman All-American didn’t come to Ohio State to sit, but that is exactly what he’s done. He suffered an injury against Penn State, but before that, his playing time probably wasn’t what he likely hoped. Carter has seen multiple younger players jump him on the depth chart, and has seen the field rarely when healthy. I expected a much bigger role when he transferred in from Syracuse, but his impact has been minimal.

Tight end Bennett Christian

It’s going to be hard for the third-year player to crack the rotation next season, even with Cade Stover moving on the to NFL. Jelani Thurman looks to be a budding force, while Joe Royer returns with some experience. Christian was a very solid recruit, so if he does enter the portal, plenty of teams will be interested.

