Five Ohio State football players named AP Preseason All-Americans

The Associated Press released its preseason college football All-American teams on Monday and five Ohio State players made the cut. It’s not the program with the most — that distinction goes to Alabama with six — but it is the second most and still a pretty impressive haul.

The Buckeyes enter the season with a Heisman frontrunner at quarterback, perhaps the best wide receiver in the country, and one of the most dynamic running backs in college football as well. And that’s just for starters. Don’t be surprised if a few players have breakout seasons on defense with the retooling on that side of the ball.

We’ve already seen plenty of preseason accolades for this year’s team entering the season, it’ll now be up to the squad to make good on everything on the field of play when the games start to count.

Here are the five players that made the AP’s All-American Team.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11)

First-Team AP All-American

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32)

First-Team AP All-American

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77)

First-Team AP All-American

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Second-Team AP All-American

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79)

Second-Team AP All-American

