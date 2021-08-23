Five Ohio State football players make ESPN’s ‘Top 100 Players for 2021’

We’re just a little over a week away from breaking the seal on the 2021 Ohio State football season and the excitement is palpable. It should be another run at a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, but there’s a lot of things that need to fall in place.

One of those puzzle pieces that need to fit nicely is the very best players playing like the very best players on this year’s Buckeye squad. Sure, some will rise up and be household names when it’s all said and done, but you need the stars to make a championship constellation in big-time college football.

Just before the season gets underway with some college football this week, ESPN has produced its “Top 100 Players for 2021” and there is plenty of scarlet and gray represented. Five OSU players in fact appear on the list, and you could probably make the case for more.

Regardless, here are the five players wearing scarlet and gray that ESPN projects to be the best in the college football game for this fall, and what the staff of the worldwide leader in sports programming says about each.

No. 61 - Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrates after tackling Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN says

"Ohio State has been a factory for NFL-caliber defensive linemen, and Smith is yet another that's going through the system. He played in all eight of Ohio State's games last season, with his biggest one coming against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl with two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended. Expect more of that in 2021 before he transitions to Sundays."

No. 49 - Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) warms up before an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

What ESPN says

"Munford is another Buckeye taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility, coming back in 2021. He has played most of his career at left tackle, but could end up moving inside to left guard for Ohio State this season as the coaches are looking to get all of their best offensive linemen on the field at one time. He has played in 45 of the past 50 games over the past four seasons for Ohio State, which is the most of any Big Ten offensive lineman. That experience will help him if he doesn't transition to a new position, but either way, he should be one of the top lineman in the country."

No. 30 - Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) practices during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

What ESPN says

"Garrett is using his extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of COVID-19. He has the most game experience of any Ohio State defensive player with 41 games and despite being shot in the face prior to the season in 2020, Garrett played in all eight games during the season. As a potential All-American at defensive tackle, Garrett is going to be one of the main pieces of the defensive line in 2021."

No. 19 - Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game on April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

What ESPN says

"Wilson comes into the 2021 season as half of the best receiving duo in the nation opposite of Chris Olave. He caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns last season, and he is expected to take another leap in 2021, even with the Buckeyes having a quarterback without college experience."

No. 6 - Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) heads upfield after a catch against Clemson Tigers safety Lannden Zanders (36) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network.

What ESPN says

"Olave had 50 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in a shortened season last year, and the previous season he had 849 yards. He is a feature of Ohio State's offense and is going to be a big asset to the Buckeyes' new quarterback in 2021. With another big season, Olave should solidify himself as a top NFL draft prospect."

