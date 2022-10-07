Five of Ohio State football’s most memorable games vs. Michigan State

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Michigan State Spartans for the 51st time in program history on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Against its conference opponent, Ohio State is 35-15. The largest margin of victory for the Buckeyes came last season as Ohio State put the hammer down, 56-7, with Ryan Day as head coach. The largest margin of victory for the Spartans came in 1965 when Michigan State won 32-7.

The first meeting between the two programs was in 1912 when the Buckeyes lost to the Spartans, 35-20. The two programs met last season and as we previously noted that was the biggest blowout Ohio State has ever provided. We will see what this season brings, but we wanted to provide recaps of five memorable games against Michigan State.

2017: Ohio State victory, 48-3

On November 11, 2017, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 48-3 and J.T. Barrett put on a clinic scoring two touchdowns through the air and on the ground. Mike Weber also had a great game rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

2012: Ohio State victory, 17-16

On September 30, 2012, the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans, 17-16 and Braxton Miller was fantastic passing for 179 yards and running for an additional 130 yards. This game marked the first Big Ten win for Urban Meyer.

2. Ohio State answers with Braxton Miller to Devin Smith for a 63 yard TD. Big moment in Braxton career. pic.twitter.com/bFOl5302RX — W (@WXLLXXM002) June 4, 2022

2005: Ohio State victory, 35-24

October 15, 2005: Michigan State head coach John L. Smith’s hilarious halftime interview meltdown at Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/IJxUIm0a9f — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) October 15, 2020

On September 15, 2005, the No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the #16 Michigan State Spartans, 35-24 on the back of Troy Smith and his three passing touchdowns and Ashton Youbotys 72-yard blocked field goal return. Quinn Pitcock is another Buckeye defender who also had an impactful game.

1998: Michigan State victory: 28-24

On November 7, 1998, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a loss to Michigan State 28-24. This game marks one of the greatest victories in Michigan State history and the 2022 Spartans will be wearing throwback helmets in honor of this game. This was the first lost of the season for the Buckeyes and destroyed their national championship hopes.

⚡️ FLASHBACK ⚡️ Nov. 7, 1998 – With ABC’s College Football Primetime in town, Renaldo Hill seals the deal as Michigan State upsets No. 1 Ohio State in front of a jam-packed Horseshoe: pic.twitter.com/BwCnT838tx — Conference Commandos (@ConfCommandos) November 19, 2021

1991: Ohio State victory: 27-17

NCAA Football on ABC promo (1991)

Michigan State vs Ohio State

UCLA vs Arizona State pic.twitter.com/qKqDd0gftW — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) February 1, 2021

On October 26, 1991, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 27-17, and Carlos Snow was the star of the day rushing for 169 yards.

