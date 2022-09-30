Five of Ohio State football’s most memorable games vs. Rutgers

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the ninth time in program history on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Against its conference opponent, Ohio State is 8-0. The largest margin of victory came in 2016 when the Buckeyes — under Urban Meyer — rolled Rutgers, 58-0. Ohio State has never lost to the Scarlet Knights and currently holds an 8-0 record over Rutgers.

The first meeting between the two programs was in 2014 when the Buckeyes slammed the Scarlet Knights, 56-17. Their most recent meeting was last season when Ohio State defeated Rutgers, 52-13. This series isn’t exactly rich in history and there aren’t many close battles, but we will dive into five of the most intriguing.

2021: Ohio State victory, 52-13

On October 2, 2021, the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 52-13. C.J. Stroud had a nasty day tossing five touchdown passes, which was a career-high at the time. Stroud also accumulated 330 passing yards in the contest.

2020: Ohio State victory, 49-27

On November 11, 2020, the Ohio State Buckeyes dominated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 49-27. Justin Fields was the star of this contest as he threw three touchdown passes in just the first half. Fields finished the day completing 24 of 28 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns.

2019: Ohio State victory, 56-21

On November 16, 2019, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 56-21. Justin Fields had another spectacular day tossing four touchdown passes as well as a then career-high 305 passing yards. The Buckeyes were a buzzsaw sitting at 9-0 and favored by 51-points at the time

2018: Ohio State victory, 56-3

On September 9, 2018, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 52-3. Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw four touchdown passes on the day and this win marked the 900th victory for Ohio State in the school’s history.

Video I took of Dwayne Haskins throwing a 44 yard TD pass to Johnnie Dixon against Rutgers in 2018 in Columbus. RIP #OhioState pic.twitter.com/JsfAkbSW0F — Thomas B (@BaseballThomasB) April 9, 2022

2017: Ohio State victory, 56-0

On October 1, 2017, the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 56-0. J.T. Barrett tossed three touchdown passes and became the career passing yards record holder as well as the fourth Ohio State quarterback to win 30-games.

