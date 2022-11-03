Five of Ohio State football’s most memorable games vs. Northwestern

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Northwestern Wildcats for the 80th time in program history on Saturday at noon ET. Ohio State is 64-14-1 against their fellow Big Ten member.

The largest margin of victory for the Buckeyes was in 1981 when Ohio State dominated Northwestern, 70-6 under Earle Bruce. The largest margin of victory in favor of the Wildcats took place in 1958 when Northwestern won 21-0 under Ara Parseghian.

The first meeting between the two programs was in 1913 and was a Buckeye blowout win, 58-0 under John Wilce. The longest win streak Ohio State has held over the Wildcats was 24 victories from 1972 to 2003.

But what are some of the most memorable meetings between the two? Here are five of them as we take you down memory lane.

2020: Ohio State victory, 22-10

Northwestern At Ohio State

On December 19, 2020, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 15 Northwestern Wildcats, 22-10. Trey Sermon ran for an Ohio State record, 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten Championship game, and added two touchdowns in the second half.

Trey Sermon vs. Northwestern in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game: 29 carries

331 yards (Ohio State's single-game rushing record)

2 TDspic.twitter.com/1hx0S3hMGl — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 2, 2022

2008: Ohio State victory, 45-10

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

On November 8, 2008, the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 24 Northwestern Buckeyes, 45-10. Terrelle Pryor dominated with three touchdowns, and Chris “Beanie” Wells also added two touchdowns.

https://t.co/oW4xtQKbgL They got this one right ⁉️📑🏈Northwestern had a good team in 2008..Ohio State did too and was better..Beanie Wells, Dan "Boom" Herron, and Terrelle Pryor performed well..Buckeyes won 45-10..Ohio State went 10-3 with a Fiesta Bowl loss..NU went 9-4.. — dacostello (@dacostello1) October 4, 2020

2003: Ohio State victory, 20-0

(Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

On September 27, 2003, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 20-0. A.J. Hawk exploded with 13 tackles with two behind the line of scrimmage.

1994: Ohio State victory, 17-15

Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

On October 1, 1994, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 17-15. Eddie George was the star of the show that day as he carried the rock 39 times for 206 yards and a touchdown.

On This Date In Ohio State History – Oct. 1, 1994: Eddie George rushed for 206 yards and one touchdown as No. 20 Ohio State escaped Evanston with a 17-15 win against Northwestern and linebacker Pat Fitzgerald. 📷: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport pic.twitter.com/aamhpSOdgv — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) October 1, 2020

1989: Ohio State victory, 52-27

Long ago RT @Rob10TVSports: last time #OhioState had 3 w/ 100+ yds rushing was 1989 vs. Northwestern Dante Lee, Scottie Graham, Carlos Snow — Justin (@afc2nfc) November 5, 2011

On November 4, 1989, the Ohio State Buckeyes dominated the Northwestern Wildcats, 52-27. Dante Lee was the leading rusher with 158 yards and three touchdowns. Greg Frey threw for 106 yards and one touchdown and Bobby Olive snagged two receptions for 24 yards.

