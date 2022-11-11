Five of Ohio State football’s most memorable games vs. Indiana

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Indiana Hoosiers for the 95th time in program history on Saturday at noon ET. Against this conference opponent, Ohio State sits at 77-12-5 all-time.

The largest margin of victory for the Buckeyes came in 1957 when the Buckeyes put the hammer down, 56-0 under the legend, Woody Hayes. The largest margin of victory on the other side came from Indiana in 1988, when the Hoosiers took Ohio State behind the woodshed to the tune of 41-7 when John Cooper took the massive L.

The first meeting between the two programs was in 1901 when the Buckeyes lost to Indiana, 18-6. Ohio State is currently in the middle of its longest win streak against the Hoosiers, which dates back to 1991 and includes 26 straight wins.

But what are some of the most memorable meetings between the two? Here are five of them as we take you down memory lane.

2017: Ohio State victory, 49-21

[Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 49-21, on August 31, 2017. In his collegiate debut, J.K. Dobbins broke the Buckeye freshman record with 181 rushing yards in one game. J.T. Barrett tossed three touchdown passes.

✅ Season opener

✅ Thursday night

✅ On the road

✅ vs. a B1G foe Sound familiar? 😉#OTD in 2017, No. 2 @OhioStateFB opened with a weeknight win at Indiana. pic.twitter.com/nT0Tdvo0ES — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 31, 2021

2012: Ohio State victory, 52-49

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On October 13, 2012, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 52-49. Braxton Miller had another huge game with 149 rushing yards to go with some big plays that included a 67-yard touchdown run, 46-yard touchdown pass, and 60-yard touchdown pass.

Story continues

In 2012, @dsmithosu had two catches at Indiana. They both went for TDs. ✌️#TouchdownTuesday x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/v0eBmlcC04 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 19, 2021

2005: Ohio State victory, 41-10

Sep 17, 2005; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tresell talks to quarterback Troy Smith (10) and receiver Santonio Holmes (4) during a timeout against the San Diego Aztecs at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes beat the Aztecs 27-6. Credit: Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

On October 22, 2005, the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 41-10. Troy Smith had a field day running for two touchdowns and adding another through the air.

1998: Ohio State victory, 38-7

The Buckeyes defeated the Hoosiers 38-7.

On October 31, 1998, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 38-7. David Boston had a big day on this date with a 70-yard punt return touchdown and two touchdown receptions. Joe Germaine passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns.

1993: Ohio State victory, 23-17

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Joey Galloway (7) in 1993. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

On November 13, the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers, 23-17. Star running back, Raymont Harris, ran for 162 yards, while Joey Galloway caught a touchdown pass from Bobby Hoying and Buster Tillman earned a receiving touchdown from Bret Powers.

[listicle id=99910]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire