Five of Ohio State football’s most memorable games vs. Iowa

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 65th time in program history on Saturday at noon ET. Against its conference opponent, Ohio State is 46-15-3.

The largest margin of victory for the Buckeyes came in 1950 when Ohio State put the hammer down, 83-21, with Wes Fesler as head coach. The largest margin of victory for the Hawkeyes came during the last meeting in this matchup in 2017 when Iowa won, 55-24.

The first meeting between the two programs was in 1922 when the Buckeyes lost to the Hawkeyes, 12-9. The longest win streak by Ohio State against Iowa was 16 wins from 1963 to 1980. Hopefully, this Saturday will mark a new streak.

Here are five of the most memorable matchups between the two ‘eyes.

2006: Ohio State victory, 38-17

On Sept. 30, 2006, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes, 38-17, and Troy Smith strengthened his Heisman campaign by tossing four touchdown passes and 186 passing yards.

Michigan is the first top 5 team to win in Iowa City by double digits since #1 Ohio State back in 2006, and only the second top five team to win by double digits at Kinnick Stadium this century. — MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) October 1, 2022

1999: Ohio State victory, 41-11

On Oct. 30, 1990, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 41-11, and Jonathan Wells ran nine times for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Steve Bellisari also had a big game completing 12-of-21 passing attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns and also added 40 yards on the ground that included a rushing touchdown.

1992: Ohio State victory, 38-15

Ohio State vs Iowa (1992) pic.twitter.com/cECK284L8w — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) December 30, 2020

On Oct. 31, 1992, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 38-15. Robert Smith was an absolute star rushing 18 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

1987: Iowa Hawkeyes victory, 29-27

On Nov. 14, 1987, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 29-27. This one stings because Ohio State was winning, 27-22, with 16 seconds left. However, Hawkeye quarterback Chuck Hartlieb completed a pass on fourth-and-23 to All-American tight end (it’s Iowa so of course, it’s a tight end) Marv Cook, who not only converted the fourth down but also scored a touchdown.

For day four of our 20 favorite plays before the start of the 2020 season, we are featuring the 1987 Chuck Hartlieb touchdown pass to Marv Cook on the road at Ohio State. Iowa won this game 29-27. pic.twitter.com/Tcgzn8BNjE — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) October 7, 2020

1980: Ohio State victory, 41-7

On November 15, 1980, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 41-7. Art Schlichter tossed two touchdown passes and Calvin Murray ran for 183 yards.

