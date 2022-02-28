Five Ohio State Buckeyes who could break out on defense next season

The Ohio State Buckeyes should be ready to rock and roll in 2022 and the defense should be much improved, mostly considering it doesn’t appear it can get any worse. I am exaggerating of course, but there were more than a few pathetic outings last season by this unit.

The 2021 season was more or less a disappointment, but the 2022 Ohio State football should be primed to make a legitimate national championship run. Now spring football hasn’t even begun, but I like everyone else like to make bold predictions and wild speculations and the following are five Ohio State players that I expect to make a bigger impact during the 2022 season.

Some of these selections are going to be insanely obvious, but I would be a fool to leave them off. With that said, some of these players may raise an eyebrow, which I welcome.

Bryson Shaw

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) recovers a fumble in the third quarter against the Utah Utes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson Shaw has good size at 6-foot and 195-pounds and got some significant experience under his belt this past season. Shaw was basically thrown into action and had some ups and downs, but is an intelligent player that should learn from each opportunity given.

Lathan Ransom

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) is carted off the field with an injury during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Lathan Ransom was carted off with a leg injury during the Rose Bowl, but the indications are that he will be ready for the 2022 season. Ransom has the potential to be a very special player. At 6-foot, 1-inch, 195-pound safety was ranked in the top ten for his position in the 2020 class. Ransom can play safety or nickel as he is very impressive in coverage.

Teradja Mitchell

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) celebrates after Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovered a fumble during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue University Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Teradja Mitchell is a good athlete with good size at 6-foot, 2-inches, and 235- pounds, but he has struggled with consistency at Ohio State. A former top-five linebacker in the class of 2018, Mitchell is using his COVID-19 year and 2022 will be do or die for the young man.

Last summer no one was talking about Chris Olave or Brendon White. By the end of the season they were two of the biggest names for the Buckeyes. Who will follow in their steps, and breakout in 2019? My predictions.. Offense: Master Teague

Defense: Teradja Mitchell pic.twitter.com/PD0YYFbMwc — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) June 12, 2019

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Oct 9, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8)with the sack and forced fumble of Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3)during the first half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has shown flashes of being a great pass rusher on a consistent basis and at 6-5-inches, and 255-pounds, Jean-Baptiste has the size and athleticism to be a terror off the edge. I expect bigger things from him in 2022.

Everyone runs when I have my phone out 😪🤣 pic.twitter.com/Kg6FXqROtW — Javontae Jean-Baptiste (@Javontae_JB) February 22, 2022

J.T. Tuimoloau

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

J.T. Tuimoloau is a given on this list. He was an impressive player last season as a true freshman, despite not enrolling until July 4. The definition of a late start, Tuimoloau still provided flashes of why he was the nation’s No. 1 prospect in last year’s class.

JT Tuimoloau appears on the Ohio State football roster. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/OJq0tC3CmN — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) July 15, 2021

