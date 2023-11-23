Five offensive keys to game in UNC-NC State regular season finale

The Tar Heels were able to collect 457 yards of offense at Clemson last weekend, but it wasn’t enough to win.

Three turnovers ultimately doomed UNC in a 31-20 loss. Wide receiver J.J. Jones caught Drake Maye’s lone touchdown pass early in the first quarter, then Carolina didn’t score again until the third quarter. Clemson’s offense exploded in the middle two quarters, scoring 28 of its 31 points.

Maye’s 209 passing yards was his second-lowest output this year. I think a lot of Tar Heel Nation expected him to have a better game, but the Tigers have one of the ACC’s better defenses.

UNC star running back Omarion Hampton, despite fumbling twice, registered his sixth-consecutive 100-yard game (19 carries, 178 rushing yards, two touchdowns).

Carolina’s next game doesn’t get any easier, as it faces another strong defense in N.C. State. Outside of a victory over Marshall and a loss to Notre Dame, the Wolfpack haven’t allowed an opponent to score over 30 points in a game.

State is hot as anyone, winning its past four games. UNC was 6-0, but is now 2-3 in its last five games.

As the Tar Heels prepare to end their regular season in Raleigh, what exactly do they need to do for a much-improved, offensive output?

Continue feeding Omarion Hampton the ball

Clemson shut down the Tar Heels’ potent passing attack, but they couldn’t contain Omarion Hampton, whose 178-yard outing was his highest, single-game total since Oct. 14 against Miami.

Hampton is now tied atop the FBS rushing yards leaderboard, sitting at 1,414 with Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II. Hampton is also third on UNC’s all-time, single-season rushing list, needing just 307 yards to set the record.

If Carolina wants any shot at a win, it’ll be wise to keep feeding its most consistent, offensive player.

Drake Maye needs to re-discover his rhythm

For the second-consecutive week, Drake Maye threw an interception.

Two weeks ago against Duke, Maye also threw for 342 yards. He didn’t come close to that against Clemson, also completing under 50% of his passes (16-for-36) for the first game all year.

Maye did spread the football around to five different receivers, led by 70 yards from Devontez Walker and five catches (one for a score) from J.J. Jones.

The low completion percentage was concerning, but it did come against a top unit in Clemson.

N.C. State isn’t going to be any easier, but a full week of practice should help Maye figure out what he needs to improve upon.

Score early, score often

With four-and-a-half minutes to go in the opening quarter at Clemson, UNC put its first points on the board from a 33-yard, J.J. Jones touchdown reception.

There was hope that Carolina would be able to continue its offensive momentum, but it was the Tigers who suddenly flipped a switch in the second quarter. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was responsible for both touchdowns in quarter two (one passing, one rushing), while Phil Mafah and Will Shipley both found the end zone in quarter three.

UNC did bring the game to within seven points during the third quarter, but the Tigers put the game out of reach with a touchdown and a field goal.

It’s going to be difficult scoring against the Wolfpack defense, led by linebacker Payton Wilson, but Carolina just needs to be consistent with how they score.

Get multiple players involved in the run game

When you have a star running back like Omarion Hampton, you don’t really need other players to produce at his level.

It’s always helpful, however, to have reinforcements in the backfield.

Despite his struggles through the air at Clemson, Drake Maye picked up 67 rushing yards on 10 carries. This was his best ground game in 2023, which kept the Tiger defense honest until a certain point

British Brooks was originally the Tar Heels’ starter, picking up 103 rushing yards in the opener against South Carolina. With the emergence of Hampton, Brooks flip-flopped on the depth chart with him.

If UNC finds a way to get these three going, it could huff, puff and blow Carter-Finley Stadium down.

Have fun...it's a rivalry game

The College Football Playoff and ACC Championship are no longer in the picture for UNC, but something else is – a win against its rivals from Wake County.

If you all remember correctly (I know I do), the Tar Heels should’ve beaten N.C. State in each of the past two years. They took an overtime lead against the Wolfpack last year before collapsing, then allowed two late, Wolfpack touchdowns in 26 seconds during the 2021 matchup.

You never know which UNC or State team is going to show up for these games, but it always promises to be entertaining.

I’d like to see Carolina go out to Carter-Finley and play some easy-going football. We all hope for a Tar Heel victory, but I’d just like to see loose, fun football.

