Five offensive keys for Auburn vs Penn State

We’ve talked about it for months and now is the time for Auburn’s offense to step up on the road.

No. 22 Auburn travels up to Penn State to take on the 10th ranked Nittany Lions in a battle under the lights at Happy Valley. This is Auburn’s first road game against a Big Ten opponent in 90 years (1931).

Safe to say this is uncharted territory for Bryan Harsin’s Tigers. However, Auburn comes into this game with something the Tigers didn’t have very often last season: Confidence.

Auburn has been firing on all cylinders offensively through the first two games of the season. Auburn leads the nation in points per game (61.0) and is seventh in total yards per game (575.5). Granted, Auburn’s strength of schedule is last in the nation at 130th, but even that presents some challenges for Penn State. According to James Franklin, Auburn is a difficult opponent to assess because of how much they haven’t put on tape. What will Auburn try and do to move the ball effectively against this sound Penn State defense?

Here are the five offensive keys to the game for Auburn.

1. Auburn has to establish the run

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn's o-line has played well so far this season, and they're going to need to step up in a big way against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are only allowing 2.9 yards per carry. If Auburn wants to sustain drives by keeping the passing game simple and easy, they're going to need successful runs on first and second down. The Tigers need to get a push up front.

2. The offensive line needs to keep the pocket clean

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Pass blocking was an issue for this offensive line last season, and they can't fail Auburn in this game. Even though Penn State has only collected three sacks so far this season, the road environment combined with pressure from the Nittany Lions could force Bo Nix back into his old ways. Mistakes will need to be few on Saturday.

3. Receivers need to emerge

Story continues

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

My eyes will be on Demetris Robertson, who had three touchdowns against Alabama State last week. Can he (or another receiver) emerge as a go-to guy?

4. Auburn needs to get into opponent territory consistently

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The last thing this defense wants is to be put in a situation where Penn State has a short field. Auburn has to get across midfield more often than not in this game to give the defense more chances to rest, as well as more opportunities for the offense to score.

5. Bo Nix needs to play like a five-star quarterback

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nix has a 9/10 TD/INT ratio on the road. In this game, he must not make mistakes as he has in the past. Some of his errors stem from offensive line play. Others are mechanical and accuracy issues that Nix will need to fix on his own. He needs to go out and play like the former five-star quarterback that he is.

1

1