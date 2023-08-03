Five Ocala-area football players who received Power 5 offers before the season begins

Marion County routinely produces double digit Division I recruits despite not have the size of bigger markets in the state.

Programs of all levels come to Ocala to scout its best players. But several of the players in the area brought in more than 60 schools during spring football practices, including many from Power 5 powerhouses.

The activity led to offers from schools around the country. Before the season kicks off later this month, here is a peak into the recruiting trail and five of the biggest offers earned this offseason.

SEC: Cameron Powell, Senior, Vanguard

Shortly after the high school football season ended, Powell received his first Division I offer from Troy University. By mid-summer, Powell's stock shot through the roof. He now balances a three-star rating and thirteen more offers, including one from the University of Tennessee.

Coaches loved his ability to cover in space. The senior cornerback helps Vanguard stake claim to the best defensive backfield in the county.

ACC: Jermaine Kinsler, Sophomore, Trinity Catholic

The younger brother of Miami University offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler raked in his first offer before playing his first varsity game. The sophomore defensive end has seven public offers, including the University of Miami and the University of Florida.

His latest offer comes from Boston College, bringing his ACC offer count up to two. An in-state battle, that includes South Florida and FAMU, for Kinsler's signature will only heat up as his 2026 graduation date approaches.

Big 12: Tre'Quori Rollerson, Sophomore, Dunnellon

Spring football was bountiful for Dunnellon's sophomore safety. Rollerson's coverage skills and physical talents landed his first offers within a week of each other.

The first came from rising program Liberty University in late April. By early May, Big 12 program Iowa State extended an offer for the 2025 prospect's services.

AAC: Fred Gaskin III, Senior, Vanguard

Marion County football fans are ecstatic to hear Gaskin will be just hours away from home to play his college ball. He committed to USF on the first day of practice after a recruitment that involved Alabama, Auburn, and Colorado.

The four-star recruit had several programs enter the discussion late, including the Big 10s Indiana. Knights players are flying off the board faster than you can say kickoff.

Big 12: Chris Henry, Senior, Dunnellon

The Big 12 is showing a lot of love to the 2024 class in Marion County. Eight days after visiting Morgantown, West Virginia, Henry pledged to wear the gold and blue of the Mountaineers.

The commitment meant turning down offers from Kansas, Oregon State, and FAMU. He's showcased tools at safety while being a more than productive wide receiver for the Tigers.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala area high school football recruits with Division I offers