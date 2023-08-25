Five observations from Tascosa football's win over Palo Duro Thursday night

Tascosa's football team opened the season with a 28-7 win over Palo Duro at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursday night. It's week one, but here are five things we noticed from the season opener.

1. Tascosa's offense is just fine

There was much ado about Tascosa sliding a sophomore under center in Coltyn Folton and the loss of Tayden Barnes at running back to go with a chunk of the offensive line. Those concerns appear unfounded as Folton displayed toughness and athleticism to the tune of 130 rushing yards while last year's 1,000-yard rusher Treshun Wilson put up two rushing touchdowns. The Flexbone of Ken Plunk and Derek Galt continues to run like a well oiled machine. With that being said, Wilson had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter by EMTs.

2. Air Plunk?

Speaking of Plunk, the head coach won his 100th game as head coach of the Rebels. In his tenure, the triple option/Flexbone attack has always been a staple. But Thursday saw something unusual as Tascosa aired it out more than usual. Fulton ended up 6-of-11 passing for 120 yards including a beautiful 34-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Tillman in the first half. Tillman, one of the top junior recruits in the area, finished with three catches for 59 yards and the score.

More: IT'S TIME: West Plains v. Bushland highlights opening week of high school football

3. PD potential

While the Rebels defense looks like some of the youth is still learning proper tackling technique, give the Dons' offense credit for moving the ball throughout the game. Sophomore quarterback Darien Lewis (104 rushing yards) and sophomore running back Amariyea James (80 yards rushing) showed flashes of what has head coach Eric Mims so excited about the future.

More: Canyon legend and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk dies at 79

4. A quiet debut for Norman

Braylen Norman was one of the best receivers in the area last year at Highland Park and was a preseason MVP candidate this season. There was a ton of excitement about what he could do at the 5A level with Lewis at QB. Week one wasn't the start he hoped for as he finished with one catch for a loss of 1 yard. Don't let the first week fool you, though, as this was a 1,000 yard receiver in 2022. He'll be fine, no doubt.

5. It's week one for everybody

It's high school football, so you know things won't be perfect. That's especially true in week one. Both schools had their fair share of miscommunications, dropped passes and busted plays. Additionally, they combined for 14 penalties for 115 yards. The officials had their week one slip ups as well, including a play in which Wilson appeared to score but was ruled down at the 1-yard line in the third quarter. It's week one for all of us, including sports reporters, so let's all be gentle with one another.

More: SANDSTORM: Amarillo High volleyball completes epic comeback to down Randall in five-sets

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Five observations from Tascosa football's win over Palo Duro Thursday