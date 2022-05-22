NY Mets shut out Rockies and grab another series victory. Here are five observations

The Mets have consistently proved that they have a short-term memory throughout this season.

One night after they surrendered a season-high 11 runs in their most lopsided loss of the season, Taijuan Walker delivered a shutdown start and the Mets took advantage of a critical error in a 2-0 win over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field.

It was the first time that the Rockies have been shut out on their home field since Aug. 31, 2020.

The victory sealed the Mets' 12th series victory of the season. They have captured a franchise-record 14 straight games immediately following a loss and have only lost back-to-back games once this season -- April 10 and 11

With another series win in the books, here is what we learned about the Mets on Sunday and in the three-game series against the Rockies.

Keep it down

Most pitchers squirm at the prospect of pitching at Coors Field.

Walker, though, has thrived in the Colorado ballpark. Entering Sunday, Walker was 2-1 with a 2.63 ERA in four starts and 24 innings at Coors Field. It was the third-lowest ERA among active players with at least four starts there.

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker turns to make a pickoff-attempt against Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver.

Walker continued that run of success, throwing seven scoreless innings with a season-high six strikeouts and five hits and two walks allowed.

In the thin air, the biggest key for Walker, who would not go as far to say that he enjoys pitching in Colorado, was keeping the ball low in the strikeout zone. He flashed strong command of his splitter, which he threw 31 percent of the time and induced seven swings and misses.

Ten of Walker's 12 outs in the field came by way of a groundball, including a huge double play in the seventh inning after Grichuk and Rodgers both singled to start the frame.

With another quality start, Walker chiseled his ERA down to 2.70 with his fourth scoreless outing in six starts.

Making it count

With a slight opening in the sixth inning, the Mets cashed in.

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo, front, reacts after reaching third base on a single and a throwing error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Randal Grichuk as third baseman Ryan McMahon looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver.

Brandon Nimmo ripped a single into right field that bounced through the legs of Randal Grichuk and allowed the Mets leadoff hitter to reach third. He scored the opening run on an RBI single from Francisco Lindor, and a bloop double from Jeff McNeil set the stage for an RBI groundout from Pete Alonso to make it 2-0.

Those two runs on the three hits were the lone runs of the game. All eight Mets hits came between the third and sixth innings.

The Mets received leadoff singles from Luis Guillorme, Francisco Lindor and Mark Canha in the third, fourth and fifth innings, respectively, but they could not capitalize.

They registered three straight outs in the third and grounded into double plays in the fourth and fifth.

Guillorme does it all

Guillorme is swinging one of the hottest bats in the Mets' lineup but his biggest boost came at third base on Sunday.

New York Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 22 2022, in Denver.

The most important play came in the seventh inning and a runner on third as Brian Serven ripped a hot shot to the left side of the infield. Guillorme reacted quickly, dropped to the dirt to grab a one-hop ground ball and rifled a throw for the final out to keep the Rockies off the scoreboard.

He made another slick play with his glove in the third, ranging to his left and extending to make a play on chopper from Connor Joe. And he also single-handedly made the final out of the fifth with two runners on.

Guillorme also added two more hits on the afternoon to go 5-for-7 with one run in the series. He is on a six-game hitting streak, collecting 15 hits in 38 at-bats in the month of May.

Shut them out

Mets closer Edwin Diaz had not pitched since his second blown save against the Cardinals on Thursday.

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido, left, congratulates relief pitcher Edwin Diaz after Diaz retired Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Denver.

In one of his roughest outings of 2022, Diaz allowed two hits and two walks as the Cardinals drew even in the ninth. Alonso rescued the Mets with a two-run, walkoff home run in the 10th inning.

On Sunday, Diaz was back to his lockdown form. He struck out Grichuk on a slider and Jose Iglesias on a fastball on his way to securing his ninth save of the season.

Adam Ottavino issued a pair of walks in the eighth inning, but he was able to strikeout C.J.. Cron and induce a line-drive out from Ryan McMahon to help the Mets grab their sixth shutout of the season.

It's the little things

The whole complexion of the game could have changed in the bottom of the first inning.

Walker gave up a one-out walk to Yonathan Daza and then Cron singled into center field two batters later. The throw to third base skipped past Guillorme, but Walker was there to grab the bouncing ball and prevent a run from scoring.

In a game where two runs were scored, it was a critical backup from Walker. The Mets starter said he would have been mad at himself if that run had scored. The Mets starter proceeded to get out of the jam with a strikeout of McMahon to conclude the inning.

