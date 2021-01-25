Five observations from the AFC Championship game

Super Bowl LV is set. The Kansas City Chiefs are going to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two weeks down in Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers will be the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl on their home field.

But to get there, the Chiefs needed to get past the Buffalo Bills first. They did that, coming from two scores down early in the contest to get back to the Super Bowl, giving Kansas City a chance to be the first team with back-to-back Super Bowl victories since the New England Patriots during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Here are five observations from the Chiefs’ win over the Bills.

Sean McDermott did not watch the NFC Championship game

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Now to be fair, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott probably had some things to take care of. But given some of the decisions that McDermott made during the AFC Championship game Sunday night it is fair to assume that he did not get a chance to catch the end of the Packers/Buccaneers tilt. How can we assume that? By contrasting some of McDermott's decision with the decision from Matt LaFleur to kick a field goal late in the NFC Championship game. That allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to run out the clock as Aaron Rodgers looked on, helpless, and has opened the door to criticism of LaFleur. McDermott faced two interesting fourth down decisions in the first half, and on both occasions he decided to kick the field goal. On Buffalo's first possession of the game the Bills faced a 4th-and-3 at the Chiefs' 33-yard line, and McDermott called on rookie kicker Tyler Bass, who drilled the 51-yarder. According to the analytics, however, going for it was the wiser move: https://twitter.com/ben_bot_baldwin/status/1353489796476383232 Then there was McDermott's decision at the end of the first half, when the Bills trailed by 21-9 and faced a fourth down near the goal line. Once more, the kicking team came onto the field. Once again, the kick was good. And once again, the numbers said that going for the touchdown was the smarter play: https://twitter.com/ben_bot_baldwin/status/1353511562376568833

Kansas City can just pile up points in bunches

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Once again the Kansas City Chiefs were down by multiple scores in a playoff game. And once again, it seemed like the Chiefs had their opponents right where they wanted them. In the run to Super Bowl LIV the Chiefs trailed by double-digits in each game, but they stormed back to win each time. On Sunday night Kansas City again fell down by two scores - and were a missed extra point shy of trailing by double-digits yet again - but they were able to pile up the points in a blink of an eye. Kansas City rattled off 21-unasnwered points to completely change the complexion of the contest, and put the Buffalo Bills in a difficult position.

The Chiefs defense stepped up in a big way

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Coming into the AFC Championship game one of the major storylines was how the Kansas City Chiefs defense was going to match up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense. Of particular note was the idea that the Chiefs, who relied on a lot of zone coverage looks in the Week 6 victory in Buffalo, might struggle doing that given how well Allen has fared against zone coverage schemes in the latter half of the season. Perhaps defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo heard the discussion. Because the Chiefs played a lot of man coverage on Sunday night, and it worked. The Kansas City secondary was suffocating at times, using double-teams and bracket coverages to lock down the likes of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in coverage. Defensive backs such as L'Jarius Sneed - a Doug Farrar favorite - Juan Thornhill, Charvarius Ward, Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen came up huge for the defense on this night. Another aspect of this storyline was how well the Chiefs defense fared in the red zone. Entering the AFC Championship game the Kansas City defense was the worst in the league at giving up touchdowns in the red zone. But on Sunday night, the Bills had to settle for field goals on a number of different occasions, and when you do that against Patrick Mahomes, odds are you are going to lose. Then in the second half as the Chiefs started to pull away, that allowed the Kansas City front to pin their ears back and dial up the pressure. They started to get home on Allen more and more, including a big sack from Frank Clark as time ticked down in the third quarter. Credit to Spagnuolo and the Kansas City defense on a job well done.

Josh Allen struggled, but he will be back

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

2020 was a dream season for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He took a massive step forward in terms of his development, leading the Bills to the AFC Championship game and being named the Pro Football Writers Association of American Most Improved Player of the Year. Unfortunately, his dream season came up short in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The magical season ended in frustrating fashion, as Steve Spagnuolo's defense found ways to lock down Allen's favorite targets while preventing Allen from finding alleys and creases up front to make plays with his legs. Buffalo managed to get a few possessions deep into Kansas City territory, but far too often they were forced to settle for three points, and field goals usually do not beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. But that should not take away from what Allen and the Bills accomplished this season. Allen's huge developmental step forward this year is a credit to him and the Bills coaching staff, and it will likely change the way the quarterback position is going to be evaluated. The Bills are real contenders, and there is no reason to think right now that Buffalo will not be right back here at the end of next season.

Slowing down Mahomes and company remains a near-impossible task

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

It remains a near-impossible task. How in the world do you try and slow down this Kansas City Chiefs offense. Entering this AFC Championship game it seemed as if the Buffalo Bills might have some answers for them, given some of the talent on that side of the football. But we saw tonight just how tough a task that is, given the weapons that Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy have at their disposal. From Y-iso looks with tight end Travis Kelce, to option routes and deep crossing routes to Tyreek Hill, and all the other weapons at their disposal, the Chiefs are so difficult to game plan for. Then for good measure they start dialing up shovel passes to Kelce over the middle and end arounds to Mecole Hardman. Oh, and they have Patrick Mahomes too. Stopping them is a tough task. You have two weeks Todd Bowles. It might not be enough.