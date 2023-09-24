Five numbers that tell the story of Iowa State football's win over Oklahoma State

AMES — The last nine meetings between Iowa State and Oklahoma State have been decided by one score, and Saturday’s matchup was no different.

The Cyclones beat the Cowboys by one touchdown, taking a 34-27 victory in Jack Trice Stadium. It was a game in which new starting quarterback Rocco Becht played some of his best football, and Iowa State’s defense played some of its worst.

Let’s break down Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma State by the numbers, looking at which stats tell the game’s story.

Here are five figures that explain Iowa State's win over Oklahoma State.

Iowa State's J.R. Singleton (58), Caleb Bacon (50) and Treyveon McGee (24) take down Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) during Saturday's game in Ames.

409 … as in Oklahoma State’s 409 yards of total offense

Despite grabbing two interceptions, there is no question that this was the worst that Iowa State’s defense has played all season. The Cyclones' streak of holding opponents under 400 yards of total offense ended at 18, with the Cowboys picking up 409 yards.

It doesn’t end there, though. Oklahoma State’s 71-yard run and 60-yard touchdown pass were the longest plays allowed by Iowa State in 2023, and only the fourth and fifth plays of 60-plus yards by an opponent in the past two years.

Were there bright spots?

Yes, Iowa State had more tackle-for-loss yards (20), more pass breakups (3), more quarterback hurries (11) and the only sack of the day. The Cyclones also had those two interceptions. But that doesn’t negate that the defense struggled significantly in areas where Iowa State is usually dominant.

3 … as in three players with 100 career receptions

Iowa State is one of five FBS programs (Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Washington, Washington State) with three players with 100 career receptions. Those receivers are Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Dimitri Stanley.

Noel led the Cyclones with 146 yards against Oklahoma State, and he picked up a touchdown, as well. But perhaps the most impactful receiver was Daniel Jackson, who did a lot with a little.

Jackson recorded 90 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions, with a long of 29 yards.

34 … as in 34 points, the most scored in a Big 12 game since 2021

So while the defense faltered, the offense played one of its best conference matchups in years. The last time Iowa State scored this many points against a Big 12 opponent was on Nov. 26, 2021, when the Cyclones beat TCU, 48-14.

That inflated score can be partially credited to Rocco Becht, who agreed that this game was probably his best since taking over starting duties. He completed 27 passes for 348 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Three of Iowa State’s four touchdowns came via Becht’s arm, and his receivers didn’t seem to struggle with making the catch as much as in the last three games.

17 … as in the number of yards lost on J.R. Singleton’s sack and Beau Freyler’s number

Singleton’s first career sack could not have been better, as the redshirt junior defensive lineman took down Oklahoma State’s Alan Bowman for a loss of 17 yards. That led to a 4th-and-27 situation, and the Cowboys needed to punt. Iowa State didn’t score directly off that drive, but it did take away the potential for OSU to add any points to the board.

Then there is Freyler, who didn’t have a sack for a loss of 17 yards, but he does wear No. 17, and he came up big in the third quarter. Freyler — who dropped a would-be interception in the first half — grabbed a pass intended for Josiah Johnson at, what do you know, the 17-yard line. He returned the interception 18 yards.

They were big moments for a defense that struggled to perform up to its own standard, and provided a much-needed boost when it looked like Oklahoma State would turn things around.

50 … as in multiple 50-plus-yard field goals from Chase Contreraz

Contreraz became the sixth FBS player this season to hit multiple 50-plus yard field goals, and he did it while kicking into the wind.

He was a perfect two-for-two on Saturday, making a 51-yarder and another from 46 yards out. Contreraz’s first field goal was just five yards short of his long this season, a 56-yard field goal in the season opener against UNI.

Contreraz is only the third Iowa State kicker — joining Grant Mahoney and Jeff Shudak — with multiple 50-plus-yard field goals in the same season.

