Five numbers that defined LSU’s win over Missouri

LSU got back in the win on column on Saturday with a road win over Missouri.

The Tigers are 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC play with Auburn up next.

Last weekend was another high-scoring affair. With the defense struggling, LSU turned to Jayden Daniels and the offense to get the job done.

Eventually, the defense found its footing in the second half and made enough plays for LSU to secure the win. It was a positive sign, but there’s still a lot of work to do on that side of the ball.

Let’s take a look at five numbers that defined LSU’s fourth win of the year.

274 rushing yards

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LSU came out looking to establish the run.

Running back Logan Diggs played 38 snaps and carried it 24 times, which were both season highs. He crossed the century mark for the third time this year, racking up 134 yards on the ground.

Diggs’ emergence is a positive development for an LSU team looking for someone to breakout at running back. LSU’s turned away from the committee approach with Diggs now getting most of the carries.

Since Diggs made his debut in week two, he’s tied atop the SEC in 10+ yard carries with Trevor Etienne.

Jayden Daniels continued to do his thing on the ground too, adding 130 yards on just 15 carries. LSU’s run game is efficient and explosive right now, improving on its already solid performance last year.

Luther Burden: 39 yards in the second half

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

After getting torched in the first half, LSU held Luther Burden in check the final 30 minutes.

What can't be lost in this win was Luther Burden

First half: 9 catches for 110 yards

Second half: 2 catches for 39 yards. LSU defense did a very nice job of not letting Burden take over this game, gave offense the time to claw back into it #LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) October 7, 2023

A lot of the Missouri offense revolves around Burden, who’s 790 receiving yards still lead the country.

LSU wasn’t going to win the game if he put up big numbers in the second half. Limiting him to just two catches is why LSU was able to hold Missouri to just 14 points over the final two quarters.

Maason Smith's four pressures

Brian Kelly: "Maason Smith played very well. If you start with where we want to go, I think that’s probably his best game since I’ve coached him. Only look for him to get better and better each week." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) October 9, 2023

Maason Smith played his best game of the year. He led LSU with four pressures while notching a sack and batting a ball at the line of scrimmage. He made two stops as well.

This is what LSU was looking for from Smith when he returned.

It’s been a bit slow as he gets acclimated to game speed, but he’s begun to look better.

If Smith breaks out alongside Mekhi Wingo and Jordan Jefferson, this interior defensive line can solidify a struggling LSU defense.

.48 EPA/play

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s offense was dynamite again. The unit averaged .48 EPA/play and now leads the country on the year with .35 EPA/play.

You could make an argument, especially when factoring in strength of schedule, that LSU has the best offense in the country.

LSU’s yet to play an elite defense, but it’s faced some pretty good ones. Outside of Florida State in the second half, nobody’s figured out how to stop LSU yet.

Even in that FSU game, LSU was still 90th percentile in yards per play. And that was a day when LSU didn’t have its fastball.

It’s hard to imagine this unit slowing down. Enjoy it.

1.26 total EPA without explosive plays

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Even when LSU wasn’t explosive, it was still finding success.

LSU totaled 1.26 expected points on nonexplosive plays, a mark well above the -8.07 total Missouri posted.

LSU had 10 explosive plays on the day, similar to Missouri’s eight. The margins were thin elsewhere, so LSU really benefited from down-to-down consistency.

The LSU defense deserves some credit here. Sure, they got beat on plenty of big plays, and that’s a problem that still needs a solution, but they made up for it in other areas.

The defense had a havoc rate of 12%, up 3% from the Ole Miss game. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but in close games, just a few negative plays can be the difference.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire