Five numbers that define LSU’s win over Florida

LSU’s offense had its best performance we’ve seen all year against Florida.

It resulted in a 45-35 win for Brian Kelly’s group. The offense was explosive, scoring on its first six drives of the night. Jayden Daniels had his best game as a Tiger, throwing for three touchdowns and running for three more.

Kayshon Boutte and the receivers were on their game and Josh Williams surpassed 100 yards on the ground. It was an all-around performance from an offense that sorely needed it.

It wasn’t as pretty for the defense, so there’s not much to talk about with them today. Here are five numbers that defined LSU’s win over Florida.

LSU's 57% success rate

There are two primary ways success rate is defined. Some systems count a successful play as any play that improves a team’s chances of scoring. Others count any play that gains 50% of the needed yards on first down, 70% of second down, and then a conversion on third or fourth down.

If you go by the former, LSU’s success rate was 57%. Using the ladder, it was 53%. Both numbers are exceptional.

When passing, LSU was successful on 64% of its plays. It didn’t matter who the ball was going to. Every LSU pass catcher that was targeted had a success rate of at least 50% on plays they were involved in.

Even in obvious passing situations, LSU had a success rate of 56%. LSU has shown the ability to be efficient before but took it to another level on Saturday night. Staying on schedule allowed the entire offense to click.

LSU gained 83% of its available yards

At times, Florida simply could not stop LSU. Available yards is a stat that calculates the percentage of available yards a team gained on each drive.

With LSU scoring touchdowns on its first six drives, the Tigers had gained 100% of their available yards well into the second half.

The offense cooled off a bit and LSU finished the night gaining 83% of their available yards, which is still an elite percentage. LSU was finishing drives and creating big plays, two areas that LSU needed to improve on entering the night.

LSU needed nearly all of those points as Florida came close to staging a comeback. LSU remained in the driver’s seat thanks to the offense’s dominance on those first six drives.

LSU was 10-14 on third and fourth downs

LSU’s success rate on late downs was 86%. We’ve seen LSU struggle on third downs this year, especially early in the game, but that was not the case on Saturday.

In fact, LSU’s third down offense now sits in the top 25. It wasn’t just that LSU was converting on third down, but the variety in which it did it. [autotag]Josh Williams[/autotag], [autotag]Kayshon Boutte[/autotag], [autotag]Mason Taylor[/autotag], [autotag]Kole Taylor[/autotag], [autotag]Jaray Jenkins[/autotag], [autotag]Kyren Lacy[/autotag] and [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag] all recorded third-down conversions.

At times this year, LSU’s third-down offense hadn’t been more than an out route to [autotag]Malik Nabers[/autotag]. In Gainesville, it was much more than that.

The offense looked comfortable running any play it wanted on late downs and it paid off.

LSU scored 14 points in the "Middle 8"

Against Tennessee, LSU lost it in the “Middle 8,” which is defined as the last four minutes before the half and the first four minutes out of the half. Against Florida, LSU made the absolute most of it.

With 2:24 left to go in the second quarter, Jayden Daniels connected with Jaray Jenkins for a 56-yard touchdown. LSU doubled-up, capping off the opening drive of the third with a Jayden Daniels touchdown run and outscoring Florida 14-0 during this period.

Before the Jenkins touchdown, LSU’s win probability sat at 53%. Following the Daniels run in the third, LSU’s chances of victory improved to 86.6%.

These scores put Florida in a hole it could not dig out of and allowed LSU to control the game.

Kayshon Boutte's 115 receiving yards

This stat is much more simple than the others we have talked about, but it might be the most important. If LSU’s offense wants to have more outbursts like the one it had in Gainesville, Kayshon Boutte has to contribute.

Boutte hasn’t produced at the level he has in previous seasons, but according to Brian Kelly, he has continued to set the standard in practice. This breakout had to happen at some point.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt was the only SEC receiver to have a more productive day than Boutte in Week 7. Boutte was solid with the ball in his hands, forcing three missed tackles.

For LSU to keep up with Ole Miss’ high-scoring offense, LSU will need another productive day from Boutte.

