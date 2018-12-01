Five non-tendered players the A's could target in MLB free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players came and went Friday, and several notable players now are free agents after not receiving offers.

The A's elected to non-tender pitchers Mike Fiers, Kendall Graveman and Cory Gearrin, most likely ending their Oakland careers, and the team certainly has some holes to fill. So, let's examine five players who were non-tendered by other teams and might be targets for the A's in free agency.

RHP Matt Shoemaker

The A's clearly need starting pitching, and Shoemaker could be a decent option for a reasonable price. MLB Trade Rumors projected the 32-year-old, who spent five-plus seasons with the Angels, to receive $4.3 million in arbitration.

Shoemaker has yet to recapture the magic of his first full season, when he went 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 2014 and finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He hasn't pitched a full season since 2016 because of injuries, but his career ERA in 101 games (93 starts) is a respectable 3.93. Shoemaker is just 32 years old, so it's hard to think he's completely over the hill.

RHP Shelby Miller

Miller coild be another interesting starting pitching option. The right-hander appeared destined for stardom early in his career, but it all fell apart for him the last three seasons in Arizona, after the Braves traded him there.

Miller posted a sub-4 ERA in each of his first four seasons, earning an All-Star nod in 2015, but has struggled mightily since then. Still, at 28 years old, he has plenty of time to get his career back on track. At a projected $4.9 million, Miller could be worth the risk.

C James McCann

If the A's don't re-sign Jonathan Lucroy, McCann might be a nice backup plan behind the plate. The 28-year-old slashed just .220/.267/.314 for the Tigers last season, but in 2017, he was much higher at .253/.318/.415 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI in 106 games.

McCann also is a stellar defensive catcher and could continue Oakland's strong play behind the dish. MLB Trade Rumors projected him to receive $3.5 million in arbitration.

IF Tim Beckham

Beckham was the first overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft, so he clearly has talent. His production was down last season with just 12 homers and 35 RBI in 96 games, but he slashed .278/.328/.454 with 22 homers and 62 RBI the previous season.

Beckham, 28, can play second base, third base and shortstop. At a projected $4.3 million by MLB Trade Rumors, he would be a cheaper option than Jed Lowrie.

IF Ronald Torreyes

Torreyes, who was non-tendered by the Cubs, could be another option at second base for the A's if Lowrie doesn't re-sign. The 26-year-old doesn't hit for power, but his career slash line is an impressive .281/.310/.375.

MLB Trade Rumors projected Torreyes to receive just $900,000 in arbitration. For that price, he's definitely worth a look, even in a backup role.