Five Nittany Lions who deserve to be on the cover of EA Sports’ College Football 25

Social media exploded on Thursday morning as EA Sports dropped a teaser video for College Football 25, and Penn State fans shared the excitement of the entire college football community. Due to naming rights and licensing with the players, EA Sports has been unable to release a new installment of the game since 2013. But with the world of NIL at an all-time high, those difficulties are no more, and the game will be back this summer just in time for the new college football season.

If you watch closely during the teaser, Penn State is one of only a few schools to be shown throughout the trailer, along with Oklahoma, Florida, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Nebraska, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Georgia. This may not mean much, but this does all but guarantee that Penn State will be included in the game’s newest edition.

In the 11 years since the previous game, the Nittany Lions have had some dominant collegiate players who never got to see themselves in a video game unless they made it to the NFL. Several Nittany Lions delivered video game cover-worthy performances, so there is no shortage of options if EA Sports decides to put a Penn State player on the cover.

With three consensus All-Americans, four first-round NFL draft picks, six New Year’s Six bowl appearances, and five 10-plus win seasons since the release of the last NCAA Football game, Penn State fans will for sure have many players that come to mind when discussing the next cover athlete.

Penn State’s ability to consistently win double-digit wins makes Penn State one of the best programs to build from if they choose to play dynasty/franchise mode, but as the much-anticipated game’s release draws closer, here are five Nittany Lions who deserve a shot at being on the cover.

RB Saquon Barkley

Since he got drafted by the New York Giants in 2018, Saquon Barkley has been one most fun players to use in EA Sports’ Madden video games. He was the most electrifying college player during the time since the last edition of the game. If EA decides to go with arguably the best college player since the last game, Barkley has to be at the top of the list.

Remember this game, Penn State fans:

We REALLY need some College Football right now. Saquon Barkley 🫡 pic.twitter.com/fcQPAqaYsf — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) June 23, 2023

DE Micah Parsons

If EA Sports is looking for one of the best defensive players since their last college football video, Micah Parsons is their guy. He was as dominant as anyone during his time in Happy Valley and would be welcome on the cover by NFL and college football fans alike.

QB Trace McSorley

Maybe not the most high-profile college quarterback to come through the ranks since 2014, but definitely one of the better collegiate careers. Trace McSorley had grit beyond days and became one of the most beloved Penn State players of his generation. He left Penn State with McSorley as the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns and was fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns. Those kinds of numbers, despite his low profile in the NFL, make him a deserving candidate for the cover, even if an unlikely one.

WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin came to Penn State and appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman. His career blossomed from there, leading to a 1,000-yard season the next year and an 11-touchdown season his junior year. If EA wants a player who was a Day 2 draft pick but became one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, perhaps Godwin should get a look.

QB Drew Allar

Now, one for the future. I think EA will go in the direction of either putting the star of last season on the cover or a historic college football legend. For Penn State, its best bet is Saquon Barkley, but if EA does decide to go with an athlete based on 2024 potential, perhaps that could be current Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Allar still needs to improve to get to the upper echelon of college quarterbacks, but he was a five-star recruit and had a good year last year, so maybe there is some hope he will be the cover athlete.

