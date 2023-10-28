Five Nights at Freddy's sets huge box office opening record

Universal

Five Nights at Freddy’s has set multiple impressive box office records despite initially gaining a negative response from critics.

The new film is smashing industry expectations and is on course to make horror movie history with its opening weekend earnings.

It’s currently on course for a $78 million opening which will make it the third-biggest horror opening of all time behind the two It movies.

Five Nights at Freddy’s already grossed $39.5 million dollars on Friday, including $10.3 million from Thursday previews.

The thrilling new film has had the biggest horror opening of 2023 to date, beating Scream VI which made $44.4 million when it hit cinemas back in March.

Plus, it’s also set to break the record for the best showing ever for Halloween weekend, despite it debuting simultaneously on streaming service Peacock.

As Five Nights at Freddy’s is based on Scott Cawthon’s iconic game series of the same name, the new film is also making waves in the world of video game movies.

It’s achieved the second-best opening of all time for a video-game adaptation behind April’s The Super Mario Bros Movie ($146.3 million).

If projections hold the domestic number could even surpass $80 million, which would mark the biggest domestic opening ever for Blumhouse.

The production company’s record is currently held by 2018’s Halloween, which started with $76.2 million.

Five Nights at Freddy’s stars The Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson, Scream's Matthew Lillard, You's Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio.

The film follows the story of Mike Schmidt (played by Hutcherson), an unfortunate security guard who gets the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant.

However, his first night on the job quickly goes awry as Mike realises surviving the shift won't be easy when he begins to uncover the restaurant's deadly secret.

Five Nights at Freddy's is out now in cinemas and on Peacock in the US.

