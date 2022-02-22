Five NFL teams that can take major step forward this offseason

Super Bowl 56 might have sent offseason expectations soaring around the NFL, as the matchup showcased how far a few well-chosen personnel moves can propel a franchise.

The Los Angeles Rams, of course, reaped the rewards of their trade for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who helped put Sean McVay and Co. over the top in the postseason. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, sparked their unlikely run thanks in large part to several key free agent signings on defense.

And after the confetti fell, fans of all 32 franchises began plotting their course to a title in 2022, starting with the tantalizing possibility of transformative trades, free agent signings and draft picks.

Of course, not all teams are equipped to make significant moves in the offseason. These five franchises, however, could be poised to take a major step forward this spring:

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his 4-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Based on available resources, there might be no team better positioned for swift improvement than the one holding the No. 1 overall pick and nearly $60 million in cap space, second only to the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, Jacksonville was a popular candidate for such a move when it was in a similar position a year ago, and the turnaround never materialized. Calling a mulligan on an eventual 3-14 season by jettisoning Urban Meyer after 13 games put the franchise back on course, but even a complete refresh of the team’s culture can only take this roster so far ... until reinforcements arrive.

Let the spending spree begin. The Jaguars should look to support Trevor Lawrence in as many different ways as possible, but perhaps one of the foremost priorities should be finding a top-flight wide receiver – a need so glaring it might warrant a double-dip via free agency and the draft. With its top selection, Jacksonville might be inclined to add a new blindside protector, most likely Alabama’s Evan Neal. But it also could keep pending free agent left tackle Cam Robinson and instead zero in on a pass rusher, either Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, to invigorate a defense that tied for 27th with just 32 sacks last year. Whatever the approach, both lines are due for an infusion of talent.

One potential hiccup: New coach Doug Pederson and holdover general manager Trent Baalke could constitute an awkward arranged marriage, with Pederson recently telling Sports Illustrated he still wants “to get to know” Baalke. That doesn’t leave much time for the two to get on the same page ahead of a critical offseason. Baalke will need to find contributors beyond the early picks while working to shed the reputation that angered fans and clouded the Jaguars’ coaching search. But given the presence of Lawrence and a favorable outlook in the manageable AFC South, Jacksonville might be envisioning a Bengals-like leap this fall, even if a breakthrough in 2023 is a more realistic expectation.

Much like the Jaguars, the Jets boast the financial freedom (more than $48 million in cap space) and draft pick inventory (two in top 10, four of top 38) to key a rapid turnaround. And similar to Jacksonville, New York finds itself in need of upgrades at almost every position beyond quarterback after making its move on a young passer last year.

Bolstering Zach Wilson’s supporting cast has to rank among Gang Green’s top tasks, as the No. 2 pick endured a shaky rookie campaign while too often trying to force big plays. Grabbing an additional wide receiver to team with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, who missed eight games in 2021, would be a natural move, as would making a long-awaited move at tight end and further fortifying the offensive line.

But a defense that surrendered a franchise-worst 504 points might deserve the bulk of general manager Joe Douglas’ attention and resources this spring. The Jets tried to scrape by with a dubious collection of players in the secondary last season, and the group tied for league worsts with 8.0 yards allowed per attempt and just seven interceptions on the year. If Douglas doesn’t make a splashy addition in free agency, expect cornerback and safety to be focal points for the Jets’ first-round picks. New York would also be wise to take advantage of a deep class of pass rushers, though the return of 2021 free agent signing Carl Lawson from a torn Achilles should elevate a lackluster group.

Success for the Jets in 2022 shouldn’t be measured solely in wins and losses because Wilson’s development (or lack thereof) will be one of the most important indicators for this franchise’s health. Still, coach Robert Saleh should have an easier go in Year 2 with what undoubtedly will be a more robust roster.

Los Angeles Chargers

An elite quarterback has a way of helping other pieces fall into place on a roster, particularly when that passer is still on a rookie contract. That’s the landscape the Chargers enjoy with Justin Herbert, but pressure will only build for them to capitalize on the advantage, particularly after the Rams further staked their claim to Los Angeles with the city’s first Super Bowl title.

Though Herbert looked capable of single-handedly elevating the offense in stretches, narrow late-season losses to the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders revealed the limitations of relying on that kind of performance. Retaining breakout receiver Mike Williams, either via the franchise tag or long-term extension, should be on the to-do list so as to keep together what could be one of the league’s best collections of skill-position players. After finding a future franchise cornerstone in rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater, the Bolts should also seek a long-term answer on the right side. With more than $56 million in cap space, the Chargers have ample flexibility to take care of their core while making some calculated strikes in free agency.

Los Angeles’ talent disparity was most apparent on defense, where Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. and pass rusher Joey Bosa could only do so much to cover for a unit that tied for 29th in points allowed (27 per game). No one signing or draft pick will solve the problems up front, so the Chargers should pursue a full overhaul of the 30th-ranked run defense. Bringing on another steady cornerback should also be a consideration after the unit allowed 34 or more points in three of its final four games.

If the Chargers can check off even a few of those accomplishments, however, a significant leap could be in store, especially if Herbert continues his ascension.

Denver Broncos

Unlike other teams on this list, the Broncos might be pinning their hopes for progress in one area in particular: quarterback.

Of all the teams seemingly in the market for a new starting signal-caller, Denver might boast the lineup most conducive to immediate success thanks to its enviable assortment of young skill-position talent. Reuniting new coach Nathaniel Hackett with Aaron Rodgers, however, might be an increasingly difficult proposition, and the same sentiment likely applies to landing Russell Wilson. But if either were to enter the picture for Denver, the team would instantly become one of the AFC’s leading contenders. And even if the Broncos wait until the draft to address their question behind center, the No. 9 pick could yield several different options.

With $38 million available and extra picks in the second and third rounds, the Broncos should be able to extend their offseason investment strategy beyond that one position. Denver also could use a pass rusher to usher in the post-Von Miller era, and the team might also need to remake its group of linebackers.

Ultimately, how Denver reshapes its passing attack likely will be the chief factor in determining whether this team can compete with the rest of the cutthroat AFC West after a last-place, 7-10 finish. If it finally lands the mainstay quarterback it has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired, the franchise has a good chance at ending the NFL’s second-longest active playoff drought (six seasons).

Detroit Lions

Hard not to look at Detroit’s rash of heartbreaking finishes in a 3-13-1 campaign and not see better things ahead for Dan Campbell’s crew. While some better luck could go a long way in 2022, this team still has some catching up to do in restocking its roster with young talent.

In his first year as the Lions’ general manager, Brad Holmes once again demonstrated his knack for finding middle- and late-round contributors, a skill that helped fuel the Rams’ rise during his time as Los Angeles’ director of college scouting. His best find in his first draft with Detroit: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the fourth-round selection out of Southern Cal who broke franchise records for receptions (90) and receiving yards (912) for a rookie. Given the Lions’ various needs, another class boasting solid value finds would accelerate the timeline for making the franchise competitive once again, though owning three picks in the top 34 selections will give Holmes plenty of opportunities to add marquee talent.

Finding another target to ease pressure on St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson, as well as quarterback Jared Goff, is paramount. But another crucial part of the offseason will rest in how the Lions attack a depleted secondary. There should be enough options at both cornerback and safety for Aaron Glenn’s defense to solidify the back end with veteran presences. But Detroit might have to do some serious spending to convince established players to join this rebuild, and further assistance at defensive end and linebacker might be required to really get things moving. Meanwhile, don’t rule out the team kicking the tires on a possible successor to Goff with either the No. 32 or No. 34 pick.

In 2022, a meaningful step forward for Detroit might mean merely not finishing last in the NFC North after four consecutive years in the division cellar. But after last year, Campbell and Co. know to relish their wins when they can get them.

