Five NFL teams that could make the playoffs after postseason droughts in 2022

We see it every NFL season, where multiple teams who failed to make the playoffs the year before make the leap the following season and make noise in the postseason chase. Whether it’s due to more team chemistry, solid additions in free agency, key coaching additions, or rookies contributing at a high level.

Let’s take a look at five teams who very well may be playing in the postseason in just a few months after playoff droughts in the 2022 season.

It is a bit hard to believe what the Panthers were able to pull off last season after firing Matt Rhule, rallying around a strong defense and interim coach Steve Wilks. Carolina managed to finish just one game behind the division crown with mixed coaching and some of the worst quarterback play in the league.

Now with the addition of a franchise quarterback in Bryce Young as well as one of the most stable and respected coaching staffs in the NFL led by Frank Reich, it is very easy to see Carolina adding three more wins to their record this season and find themselves quickly ascending into playoff relevancy.

It is scary to think about the Jets addition in the previous season, with two of the most explosive young playmakers in the league in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, as well as one of the best defensive players in the entire league in Sauce Gardner. New York was relevant with the likes of Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Zach Wilson under center.

By adding one of the top quarterbacks in the entire league with Aaron Rodgers, it would be surprising if the Jets did NOT make a deep playoff push. This roster is stacked, and expect to see Gang Green playing January football.

Dan Campbell is proving to be the correct choice for Detroit to salvage a historically bad franchise. The past few seasons under his helm have shown glimpses of what’s to come, and the Lions almost shoved themselves directly into the playoffs last year with an impressive 5-1 finish.

Young players are playing at an elite level for this squad with the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Combine that with two of the best coordinators in the game in OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, and you have a recipe for playoff success.

Maybe a bit of a surprise here, but it feels like the entire NFL world is forgetting that this Colts team had back to back winning seasons before falling off in 2022. It certainly felt like the Colts were in for a tumble of a season with inferior quarterback play and a confusing choice at interim head coach to lead them for half the season.

This Indianapolis roster still has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, and with the addition of one of the best offensive minds in the game as their new coach and a quarterback with unlimited potential, it isn’t a stretch to see the stars align here. Teams are going to have a hard time defending a running game defined by Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson.

Perhaps the biggest ‘elephant in the room’ in the league, the Browns have clearly built one of the most stacked rosters in the league and are stacked with talent on both sides of the ball. Stars like Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and many others make this a scary roster on any given Sunday.

The question remains why has this not tied together previously? There is of course the controversies around starting quarterback Deshaun Watson which are going to keep popping up. Is Kevin Stefanski the coach to bring this roster to glory? It remains to be seen, but it would be a fool’s errand to write this team out of the playoffs at this point.

