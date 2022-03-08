NFL quarterback dominoes already falling after Aaron Rodgers' return to Packers | Opinion

The Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers leading the show once again.

The four-time NFL MVP has agreed to return on a multiyear contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the league. Now, the Packers can turn their attention to retooling a roster that has produced three straight 13-win regular season records only to fall short in the playoffs each of those years.

Priority 1 involves retaining the services of Davante Adams, Rodgers' top target. The team placed the franchise tag on him Tuesday but could hammer out a long-term deal in the coming months. Now, the Packers must further bolster their defensive front and secondary while potentially remaking the rest of their receiving corps in hopes that these moves combine to finally put them over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

With Rodgers’ decision now made, a series of quarterback dominoes will fall around the league as teams work to firm up contingency plans.

Here’s a look at four quarterback-related situations and where they stand after Rodgers’ decision to stay put.

The Broncos’ Plan B: Russell Wilson

There was a bit of hope that new head coach Nathaniel Hackett could cash in on his strong relationship with Rodgers and lure him to Denver with him. That didn’t work out, so the Broncos promptly pulled off a trade to bring the quarterback that beat them in the Super Bowl eight years ago to the Mile High City. Wilson now gives the Broncos a top-flight quarterback they have craved ever since Peyton Manning’s retirement, which should help their first-year head coach kick off his tenure on a sure footing.

Fresh start for Jordan Love?

By committing to Rodgers for multiple years, the Packers have the flexibility to move third-year backup Jordan Love, on whom they spent a first-round pick in 2020 (talk about a waste of a pick). Love has potential, boasting a strong arm and athleticism. But he largely remains a mystery because he has played in just one regular-season game. However, that potential could prompt a quarterback-needy team looking for an affordable and young option to call Green Bay. It’s hard to say if what the Packers could recoup in a deal. But any draft ammo would help in the reloading effort.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s market

The San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make: Continue to roll with Jimmy G. and see if he can position a win-now roster for another deep playoff run or ship him off and turn to Trey Lance in hopes last year's No. 3 pick is ready enough to keep them afloat. Rodgers staying put could help the 49ers because teams like the Bucs are desperate to remain in contention. If unable to seduce the Seahawks into a trade, perhaps Tampa brass turns its attention to Brady’s former backup. Big question: Would the 49ers trade him to a team positioned to contend in the conference? Or will the package offered be handsome enough to prompt them to pull the trigger regardless? If not the Bucs, could a team like the New Orleans Saints, who need a veteran option to lead an offense that has weapons and a strong defensive backing, or the Washington Commanders, who are desperate to solidify their quarterback situation, pony up to land Garoppolo?

Pittsburgh Steelers' next chapter

Rodgers and Mike Tomlin made eyes at each other in their last meeting, fueling a degree of speculation that Rodgers could consider signing on as Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement. We now know that was just harmless fun. But what now for the Steelers? At their current picking spot at No. 20 in the first round of the draft, they seem unlikely to be able to secure one of the top rookie quarterbacks in what is regarded as a down year at the position. So there’s speculation that Pittsburgh could move up past the middle of the first round to position themselves to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis before Washington can at No. 11. Or, they could wait and see if local product Kenny Pickett falls to within their range.

