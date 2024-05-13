Five NCAA softball tournament upset picks to advance to super regionals

The field is set for the 2024 NCAA softball tournament.

The 64-team bracket will begin Friday with the regional round. It's a four-team, double-elimination tournament that's hosted by one of the 16 seeded teams.

Only one team will emerge from each regional and advance to the super regionals. And while the host team is usually favorited to win the regional, nothing is guaranteed.

Here are five teams that can upset their way to the super regionals:

1. Arizona

Arizona is in the Fayetteville Regional, which is hosted by No. 12 Arkansas. It'll begin with a game against Villanova at 5 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

The Wildcats are anchored by infielder Tayler Biehl, who's the Pac 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Arizona split a pair of games against Arkansas during its Bear Down Fiesta tournament in February.

2. Auburn

Auburn softball pitcher Maddie Penta (9) during a game between the Tigers and Alabama at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn on May 2, 2024.

Auburn is in the Tallahassee Regional, which is hosted by No. 15 Florida State. It'll begin with a game against UCF at 1 p.m. Friday (ESPNU).

The Tigers boast nine ranked wins, plus they have an ace in All-SEC Second Team pitcher Maddie Penta. And even though Florida State was the national championship runner-up last season, it's far more vulnerable this time around.

3. Baylor

Baylor infielder Shaylon Govan (12) celebrates a homerun against Texas during the game at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Austin.

Baylor is in the Lafayette Regional, which is hosted by No. 13 Louisiana. It'll begin with a game against Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN2).

The Bears are led by All-Big 12 First Team infielder Shaylon Govan, and they boast regular-season wins over five different ranked teams. Baylor even earned a 2-1 series win over Louisiana in February.

4. Miami (Ohio)

Miami (Ohio) is in the Knoxville Regional, which is hosted by No. 3 Tennessee. It'll begin with a game against Virginia at 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN+).

It's hard to imagine Tennessee getting upset, but Miami shouldn't be overlooked. The Redhawks are averaging a nation-leading 9.2 runs per game, and infielder Karli Spaid is the reigning MAC Player of the Year.

5. Texas State

Texas State softball pitcher Jessica Mullins fires a pitch during a game this 2023 season against Louisiana. The junior from Barbers Hill is a three-time All-Sunbelt selection.

Texas State is in the Bryan-College Station Regional, which is hosted by No. 16 Texas A&M. It'll begin with a game against Penn State at 3 p.m. Friday (ESPNU).

The Bobcats won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship and are led by the conference's Pitcher of the Year, Jessica Mullins. Texas State also earned a 4-3 home win in a one-off game against Texas A&M on March 20.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 5 NCAA softball tournament upset picks to advance to super regionals