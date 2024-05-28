Five NCAA baseball tournament upset picks to advance to super regionals

The field is set for the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament.

The 64-team bracket will begin Friday with the regional round. It's a four-team, double-elimination tournament that's hosted by one of the 16 seeded teams.

Only one team will emerge from each regional and advance to the super regional round. It's the next step in the journey to the College World Series, which begins June 14 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here are five teams that can upset their way to the super regionals.

1. Dallas Baptist

Dallas Baptist is in the Tucson Regional, which is hosted by No. 13-seeded Arizona. It'll begin with a game against West Virginia at 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN2).

Don't sleep on Dallas Baptist, which won the Conference USA Tournament and went a combined 19-8 in non-home games. It even earned a 4-3 win over Arizona in the Frisco Classic on March 1.

The Patriots are led by Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Ryan Johnson, who ranked second in the nation in ERA (1.98) and third in strikeouts (147). They also rank 15th in home runs (111) thanks in part to sophomore Grant Jay, who has a team-high 21 homers under his belt.

2. Duke

Duke baseball's Zac Morris had a grand slam against N.C. State on Thursday at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

Duke is in the Norman Regional, which is hosted by No. 9 OU. It'll begin with a game against UConn at 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

The Blue Devils rank 22nd in the nation in runs per game (8.6) thanks to graduate transfers Ben Miller and Zac Morris, who've combined for 33 home runs and 108 RBIs. They also have a standout pitcher in Charlie Beilenson, who ranked third in the nation with a 1.98 ERA.

OU is a formidable opponent, but it'll have its hands full if it faces Duke. The Blue Devils looked sharp in the ACC Championship, earning wins over NC State and Florida State by an average of 9.5 runs en route to the title.

3. Florida

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 25: Jac Caglianone #14 of the Florida Gators celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field on June 25, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. Florida defeated LSU 24-4. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Florida is in the Stillwater Regional, which is hosted by No. 11 Oklahoma State. It'll begin with a game against Nebraska at 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

O'Brate Stadium is a place for hitters, which is why previous Stillwater Regionals have produced plenty of high-scoring games. It's the perfect setting for Florida, which ranks seventh in the nation in home runs (116).

Junior Jac Caglianone is a two-way star who ranks fourth in the nation in homers (29). And while OSU is a Big 12 Championship winner with a strong pitching staff, it could be in trouble if it runs into Florida.

4. Vanderbilt

May 25 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine (13) blows a bubble on his way back to the dugout after making a play up the middle against Tennessee at the Hoover Met during the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt second baseman RJ Austin (42) is yelling in celebration behind him.

Vanderbilt is in the Clemson Regional, which is hosted by No. 6 Clemson. It'll face Coastal Carolina at 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN2).

Vanderbilt has played well as of late. It has earned wins over four NCAA Tournament teams this month, including No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Kentucky.

The Commodores don't hit the ball with a ton of power. But keep an eye on RJ Austin, a sophomore who leads the team in both hits (75) and stolen bases (27).

5. Wake Forest

Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns was sensational in the Demon Deacons' win against UNC at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

Wake Forest is in the Greenville Regional, which is hosted by No. 16 East Carolina. It'll begin with a game against VCU at 5 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

Wake Forest has a chance to upset East Carolina, which has some concerns in the pitching department despite ranking fifth in the nation in team ERA (3.94). AAC Pitcher of the Year Trey Yesavage missed the entire conference tournament with a partially collapsed lung.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest is led by ACC Pitcher of the Year Chase Burns, who comfortably led the nation in strikeouts (184). And its offense, which is led by Nick Kurtz, has a slight edge over East Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 5 NCAA baseball tournament upset picks to advance to super regionals