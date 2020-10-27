Five NBA draft lottery trade ideas just crazy enough to consider

We are three weeks from the NBA’s draft on Nov. 18 and even closer to the league lifting its transaction moratorium, so trade speculation season is upon us. Terrible takes are coming in droves, and I may have come up with a few here, but surely you will be as reasoned in your responses as I was in my analysis.

The goal was to run through all 14 lottery picks and concoct the five trades that make most sense for all parties involved. I tried sending Blake Griffin to Golden State, Chris Paul to New York and Gordon Hayward just about everywhere, but these trades felt far more interesting to me. Hopefully to you, too. Disagree? Send along your own terrible trade ideas, for many will be better than those that actually get done. Now ...

The Devin Booker Hail Mary

To Minnesota: Devin Booker

To Phoenix: No. 1 pick, 2023 and 2025 first-round picks, Jarrett Culver, Josh Okogie, James Johnson

After what Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker did during the regular-season restart in Orlando, he is borderline untouchable as an asset. He is also close friends with Timberwolves teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, the latter of whom went on record last year with the trio’s desire to play together. Signed through 2024, Booker would have to force his way out of Phoenix, which is entirely plausible at some point.

What if that point were in the weeks leading up to the draft? The Wolves own the No. 1 overall pick, quite possibly the best trade piece for Booker they will have while Towns is under contract, even in a down draft. They have their first-round picks from the past two years, Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie, and future first-rounders in 2023 and 2025 to package with the rights to Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball. James Johnson’s expiring $15.8 million contract and salary filler could make the money work to get Booker.

There are worse deals the Suns could make if Booker forced their hand, especially if they love someone at the top of the draft, but there may also be better ones. Booker’s performance in Orlando made his max deal one of the league’s most valuable contracts, and there would be a bidding war if he ever requests a trade.

A Third Splash Brother

To Golden State: Bradley Beal

To Washington: No. 2 pick, top-three protected 2021 first-round pick (via Minnesota), Andrew Wiggins

We have heard so much about who the Warriors want in the draft that it feels like a ploy to make the No. 2 pick seem more valuable. Golden State is in win-now mode, and neither the No. 2 pick nor Andrew Wiggins are in the same mode. Pair them with the pick the Warriors acquired along with Wiggins in the Russell deal, and they enter conversations for a star to team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

In an ideal world, the Washington Wizards would build around 27-year-old two-time All-Star Bradley Beal and his 30 points per game. But the Wizards do not live in an ideal world. They live in a world where John Wall is scheduled to make $133 million over the next three years, severely limiting their roster-building flexibility. They have a few promising prospects and this year’s No. 9 pick, more than they did under the older front-office regime, but still not enough to land the third star they have been searching for since 2013.

The second pick in this year’s draft, a likely top-10 selection next year and a 25-year-old former No. 1 pick who has averaged 20 points in his career is a decent rebuilding starter pack. That is the best the Warriors can put together, and Beal is their best hope for potential returns on that package. There is not a defense alive that could stretch to defend against the 2,000 three-pointers Curry, Thompson and Beal would unload.

The Art of Trading Down

