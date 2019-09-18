Five NASCAR teams penalized for lug-nut violations at Las Vegas

NASCAR penalized three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams and two NASCAR Xfinity Series teams on Wednesday for having one lug nut not safe and secure following the weekend’s races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Aric Almirola, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Kyle Busch and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for driver Alex Bowman were all found with lug-nut violations during post-race inspection at the track.

As a result, all crew chiefs were fined $10,000 — John Klausmeier of the No. 10, Adam Stevens of the No. 18 and Greg Ives of the No. 88.

Additionally, the No. 9 Chevrolet of driver Noah Gragson and the No. 19 Toyota of driver Brandon Jones in the NASCAR Xfinity Series also had one lug nut not safe and secure.

Crew chiefs Dave Elenz (No. 9) and Jeff Meendering (No. 19) were both fined $5,000.

Additionally, driver Bayley Currey has successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program and his NASCAR suspension has been lifted.