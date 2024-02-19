Five NASCAR drivers face 800 miles in Monday's Daytona doubleheader

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – With NASCAR postponing both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races to Monday, several drivers will will try to complete 800 miles of racing at Daytona International Speedway.

Daniel Suarez, AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek and Anthony Alfredo will all compete in both races of Monday’s doubleheader.

The Xfinity race will be at 11 a.m. ET (FS1). The Daytona 500 will follow at 4 p.m. ET (Fox).

Suarez and Nemechek are both full-time Cup drivers. Suarez will drive the No. 14 Chevrolet for SS Green Light Racing. Nemechek will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing while sharing the No. 20 Toyota with Aric Almirola this season.

Herbst, Alfredo and Allmendinger are all full-time Xfinity drivers who will make select Cup starts this season.

Allmendinger will pull double-duty for Kaulig Racing. Alfredo will compete in Xfinity for Our Motorsports and Cup for Beard Motorsports. Herbst will drive for Stewart-Haas Racing in Xfinity and Rick Ware Racing.

A similar situation occurred last season at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Two drivers were faced with the prospect of completing 900 miles of racing after rain postponed the Xfinity and Cup races to Monday, May 29.

Neither driver reached this mark. Ty Gibbs finished fifth in the Xfinity race but finished 26th and two laps down in the Cup race. Justin Haley finished 15th and on the lead lap in the Cup race. He finished 12th and one lap down in the Xfinity race.

