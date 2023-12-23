Five names to watch for LSU’s open offensive coordinator position

With Mike Denbrock filling Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator vacancy, LSU now has one of its own.

After coordinating the best offense in the country, Denbrock’s name was sure to draw interest and it did, with Texas A&M also courting him earlier this month.

But after two years in Baton Rouge, the Fighting Irish were able to draw Denbrock back to his old stomping grounds, closer to home too.

This will be the first time Brian Kelly’s had to replace an offensive staff member since his arrival in 2021, but there are plenty of good options, including a couple already in Baton Rouge.

Here are five names to watch for LSU’s open OC position.

LSU QBs coach Joe Sloan

Coach Brian Kelly announced that Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan will serve as co-offensive coordinators for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. https://t.co/FcxCvK5BL8 pic.twitter.com/QMFPQHB6sV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 22, 2023

Joe Sloan has made a name for himself the last couple of years after developing QB Jayden Daniels into a Heisman-winning quarterback.

Title wise, he took a step down when he originally took the job at LSU, leaving a coordinating position to be a position coach. But with his work so far, few could argue against the decision.

It’s that coordinating experience that could lead to Sloan’s promotion. In his first year calling plays at Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs went from the 97th ranked scoring offense to the 35th.

If Sloan doesn’t get the OC job here, he will eventually get one somewhere else. And considering Sloan is also an ace recruiter, keeping him around is pivotal.

LSU WRs coach Cortez Hankton

The Daily Advertiser

Hankton and Sloan are serving as Co-OCs in the interim as LSU prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl. That makes Hankton, along with Sloan, another obvious candidate.

Hankton played his high school ball in New Orleans before spending several years in the NFL.

2023 was his ninth straight year coaching in the SEC, which includes a national title run with Georgia in 2021. This is a guy who’s coached at the highest level and in his time with LSU, he developed Malik Nabers into the best receiver in the country.

Hankton already has a passing game coordinator title and his fingerprints are on this offense.

Ravens OC Todd Monken

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is more of a dream than a realistic hire. Monken just left Georgia for the NFL last year. And with the Ravens having a good year, it wouldn’t make sense for Monken to return to the college ranks after just one season.

NFL coaches don’t have to deal with recruiting and the messy transfer portal calendar either. For some, it’s a much higher quality of life.

But Monken and Kelly worked together at Grand Valley State when they were first getting their starts in the coaching industry. Monken has previous experience at LSU too, working under Les Miles in 2005 and 2006.

It’s hard to imagine a better candidate, and if there were a world where it worked for Monken, it would make a ton of sense.

However, it’s not likely to happen now, but it’s a name worth monitoring in the future.

Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner

Syndication Hattiesburg

Faulkner is a rising star in the coaching world after a good year with Georgia Tech.

Under Faulkner, the Yellow Jackets went from the 125th ranked scoring offense, all the way up to 44th. Faulkner was a member of the UGA staff from 2020-22, giving him prior connections with Cortez Hankton.

Faulkner has plenty of experience in the south too, including some time at Southern Miss.

If Kelly is going to outsource this hire, he could do a lot worse than Faulkner.

Washington OC Ryan Grubb

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grubb is another hot name in the coaching world and like Monken, this would be a big swing. But if this is the level LSU hopes to compete at, the Tigers need to chase coaches like this.

Along with head coach Kalen DeBoer, Grubb has built one of the best offenses in the sport the last two years.

Grubb could continue the explosiveness LSU got used to seeing in 2023. Washington’s offense took plenty of shots, and that would likely be a good fit for Garrett Nussmeier, LSU’s presumed starter in 2024.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire