Five names LSU could target in the transfer portal

Once again, LSU will be forced into the transfer portal to address some key spots.

With Brian Kelly about to enter his third year, the roster still isn’t in a place where all the holes can be filled from within the house, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The secondary was the main portal focus for LSU the last two cycles, and it could be again this year after the 2023 additions didn’t pan out.

Kelly has said LSU will begin to get more selective with transfers going forward, now that LSU doesn’t need numbers for numbers’ sake.

Here are some names that LSU could target in this year’s portal.

CB Tyreek Chapell

A Pennsylvania native, Chappell was a three-star recruit in 2021. At Texas A&M, he earned a starting job not halfway into his freshman year. He’s a SEC corner with 30 starts under his belt.

Quarterbacks completed just 43.6% of passes on Chappell in 2023, which ranked top 10 among SEC corners.

He’s not a star, but he brings proven experience, and that’s something LSU doesn’t have in its secondary right now.

The Tigers took some gambles on guys last year. Chappell doesn’t carry the same risk.

BREAKING: Texas A&M DB Tyreek Chappell has entered the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 185 DB was named a 2021 Freshman All-American. Started 30 games for the Aggies Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/Ri86lMlWVK pic.twitter.com/Ud2FHxazmC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2023

WR Chris Brazzell II

Brazzell had a breakout year with Tulane in 2023. After just one catch last year, he caught 44 balls for 711 yards this fall.

But despite spending a couple of years in New Orleans, LSU doesn’t appear to be that involved here right now.

Brazzell visited Houston, where former Tulane coach Willie Fritz now resides. As far as the SEC goes, he took a trip to Knoxville.

At 6-foot-5, he’s got the size to kick it in the SEC. With Brian Thomas Jr. potentially off to the NFL, LSU could use a larger receiver with experience.

DT Ja'Maree Caldwell

Houston DL Ja’Maree Caldwell (@Maree803) has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Caldwell had 27 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks this season🔥https://t.co/l6HDDPGXQg pic.twitter.com/FJKmTugxcE — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 12, 2023

Caldwell is among the portal’s most recent additions, joining a hoist of Houston players leaving amidst the coaching transition.

LSU could use some more firepower at defensive tackle next year, especially with the possibility that Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo are off to the NFL, along with the departure of Jordan Jefferson.

It can be a risk bringing in a defensive lineman who isn’t used to major conference competition. It’s not always a guarantee they can cut it with SEC linemen, but Caldwell produced last year. And at the least, LSU needs depth here.

Caldwell’s six sacks led all Big 12 defensive tackles in 2023.

DL/ED Omari Abor

Ohio State edge rusher Omari Abor has entered the transfer portal. He ranked as the No. 73 overall player in the 2023 class. https://t.co/957KsRCafZ — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 5, 2023

Abor is more of a risk than other players on this list given that he’s only played 37 defensive snaps and yet to register a pressure or sack.

But he’s talented. He was a consensus top 200 recruit in the 2022 class, with ESPN ranking him as high as 26. He just never panned out at Ohio State.

He’s from Duncanville, Texas, a place where LSU is familiar with recruiting and building relationships.

If LSU wants to get involved here, it could have a decent shot at Abor.

S Phillip Dunnam

Dunnam is one of the top DB’s in the portal, and so far, he’s drawn plenty of interest.

Safety is a need for LSU heading into 2024 given all the unknowns and Dunnam is an experienced option with 658 defensive snaps under his belt.

Former Indiana Safety Phillip Dunnam III has heard from these 1️⃣8️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal The 6’1, 190 lb S from Miami, FL had 53 TOT Tackles, 3 INT & 6 PD’s this season for the Hoosiers Rated as a Top-5 DB (#41 NATL.) in On3’s Industry Portal Rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/gLSC59PTED — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) December 12, 2023

He logged three picks and allowed just 18 catches in 2023. Doing it against Big Ten competition is a good signal he could hack it in the SEC too.

If LSU doesn’t land a top safety in the portal, it’ll be interesting to see how the Tigers attack that position next year.

