Five names to keep an eye on to land an offer from Rutgers football

The Rutgers football class of 2024 currently stands at 21 recruits, a strong haul with the season still six weeks away. With scholarships limited, Ruitgers can afford to be selective in who they take a commitment from.

As well as who they offer in the fall.

While there is the distinct possibility that Rutgers might fill up this class before their season starts in September. But there is always a way to get in one or two players who showed well during their senior season.

Two years ago, Rutgers offered Florida Dante Chinn following his senior season and ended up landing the offensive lineman. His senior year was the first of organized football for Chinn, who had been a basketball player prior to that.

So late offers do come through from Rutgers and many other Power Five programs.

Scroll down and check out five names to keep an eye on who could land an offer from Rutgers football this fall!

Tyler Burnham

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, N.J.)

On3 Ranking: Three-star

Offers: Boston College, Duke, Maryland, UMass, Pittsburgh

Tareq Council

TOUCHDOWN TOMS RIVER NORTH Tareq Council with an absolutely massive play, intercepting Maiers and returning it 90 yards for a TD with 14 seconds left in the first half. A potential 2-TD swing on the pick-6. A penalty on the XP has TRN go for 2 but the run fails. 27-7 TRN. pic.twitter.com/P1jptNQCxf — Bob Badders (@Bob_Badders) November 12, 2022

Position: Athlete

School: Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.)

On3 Ranking: Three-star

Offers: East Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Temple, West Virginia

Meikhi Cuttino

Position: Linebacker

School: Paramus Catholic (Paramus, N.J.)

On3 Ranking: Three-star

Offers: Akron, Illinois, Michigan State, Syracuse

Tyrell Simmons

Man someone is going to get one of the best football players in the Northeast region! @Tyrellsimmons_1 can play all 3 levels on defense as well!! Edge, OLB, SS, you name it! Special type of player! @PrepRedzoneNY @BrianHawkins4 @ShawnB_247 @McAllisterMike1 @RivalsRichie pic.twitter.com/MSEWBbEBK9 — Isiah Young (@CoachIcy16) June 25, 2023

Position: Wide receiver

School: University Prep (Rochester, N.Y.)

On3 Ranking: Three-star

Offers: Buffalo, Campbell

Sam Cooper

Donte Morris sets it up with a 61 yard run then finds Sam Cooper for a 3 yard TD om third and goal. Kick blocked though.

Ohara 14, Conwell-Egan 13, 8:33 left 3Q pic.twitter.com/YQ6NhcOjJt — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) October 16, 2021

Position: Running back

School: Conwell Egan (Philadelphia, PA)

On3 Ranking: Three-star

Offers: Army, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

