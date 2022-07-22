Five MSU Football games that could land ESPN College GameDay this year

Will ESPN’s College GameDay be coming to our city this fall? There’s a good chance at least one Michigan State game this year will feature the iconic pregame show in attendance.

Here are five potential matchups on the Spartans’ 2022 schedule that could be big enough to land College GameDay this year:

Sept. 24: Minnesota

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

Reasoning: This very well could be a battle of two undefeated Big Ten foes to open up conference play. Both the Spartans and Golden Gophers are going to be favored in all three of their matchups prior to this game so this should certainly be a high-level matchup early in the season. I’m not terribly confident it’ll garner enough national attention to land College GameDay, though — especially with some other big-time matchups in place that weekend.

Other notable games that week: Notre Dame-North Carolina, Wisconsin-Ohio State, Texas A&M-Arkansas and Flordia-Tennessee

Oct. 8 - Ohio State

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

Reasoning: Like this past season, this has the potential to be a top 10 battle and even could feature a pair of unbeaten squads. The Spartans would need to pick up tough road wins over Washington and Maryland, and a home victory over Minnesota to enter this game with an unblemished record. Ohio State also has tough matchups with Wisconsin and Notre Dame prior to this early October game — but many expect the Buckeyes to be undefeated at this point. So if both teams are sitting 5-0 entering this game, it seems like an obvious choice for College GameDay to be in East Lansing this weekend.

Other notable games that week: BYU-Notre Dame, Utah-UCLA, Texas-Oklahoma, North Carolina-Miami (FL), Texas A&M-Alabama and Auburn-Georgia.

Oct. 15 - Wisconsin

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

Reasoning: Should GameDay skip coming to East Lansing the week before and should Michigan State somehow upset the Buckeyes in said matchup — then this game is a perfect College GameDay selection. In this scenario, the Spartans would be 6-0 and most likely inside the top five with Wisconsin coming to the town at most likely a record no worse than 5-1 and also highly ranked. I’m not confident this will actually happen, but if it were to happen then I don’t see how GameDay passes up Michigan State again this week.

Story continues

Other notable games that week: Clemson-Florida State, Penn State-Michigan, Arkansas-BYU, Alabama-Tennessee and Nebraska-Purdue.

Oct. 29 - Michigan

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Reasoning: Could College GameDay return to this iconic rivalry matchup for a second straight season? It’s definitely possible if both teams live up to expectations. There are likely paths for both teams to have only one loss — and maybe no losses — entering this rivalry tilt, and if that’s the case then there will be a strong backing for GameDay to be in attendance. Hopefully, if that happens again, the same result on the field from last year will emerge this fall.

Other notable games that week: Florida-Georgia, Pitt-North Carolina, Ohio State-Penn State and Ole Miss-Texas A&M

Nov. 26 - Penn State

Location: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Penn.)

Reasoning: Could both Michigan State and Penn State have magical seasons and this game decide the Big Ten East Division? It’s not necessarily likely but also is possible, and thus we wrap up our list with the Land Grant Trophy rivalry game. I’d put money on Michigan-Ohio State being the more likely destination for GameDay this week but both Michigan State and Penn State have the talent to contend for the division this year and if bounces go their ways then we could see GameDay end the regular season at this Happy Valley matchup.

Other notable games that week: Michigan-Ohio State, Pitt-Miami (FL), Minnesota-Wisconsin and Notre Dame-USC.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

1

1