Five most memorable moments in Ravens-Steelers history

There's no NFL rivalry as bitter as the one between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. With another primetime meeting on the horizon, it's time to take a look back at the moments that have defined this bitter clash of AFC North opponents.

Here are the most memorable moments from the fierce rivalry.

Mike Tomlin Interference (Week 13, 2013)

Ravens fans will never forget this one.

During a punt return from Jacoby Jones, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin found himself conveniently standing with his foot along the same sideline Jones was running down. Tomlin didn't get out of the way until Jones was about to take him out, stalling Jones' return and giving his defender the added time he probably would have needed to stop him.

Tomlin insisted he didn't realize he was that close to the field which is hard to believe as he was watching the play happen on the big screen at M&T Bank Stadium. He followed it all up with a smirk. The Ravens would go on to win that matchup.

Antonio Brown's reach on Christmas Day (Week 16, 2016)

Christmas Day 2016 Antonio Brown stretched his arm over the goal line after being held at the one-yard line with nine seconds in the fourth down 27-24. That extra effort scored the game-winning, Ravens playoff-eliminating touchdown and will go down as one of the best plays in the history of his career.

Torrey Smith's Game Winner (Week 9, 2011)

On a third-and-10 on the 26-yard line with 16 seconds in the fourth, Joe Flacco hit Torrey Smith in the corner of the endzone for the game winning touchdown.

It was a prime time game under the lights at Heinz Field, much like what we'll be seeing this Sunday.

Santonio Holmes' touchdown by an inch (Week 15, 2008)

In 2008 with 43 seconds to go in the fourth down 9-6, Holmes caught a pass from Roethlisberger with his toes in the endzone, but his body outside. After a review, the play was ruled a touchdown and the Steelers clinched the AFC North with seconds to spare.

Polamalu intercepts Flacco to win AFC Championship Game (2008)

During the 2008 AFC Championship, Troy Polamalu made four combined tackles, deflected two passes on top of intercepting a pass from Joe Flacco and returning it for a 40-yard touchdown as the Ravens were making a late fourth quarter comeback.

