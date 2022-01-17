Five most likely Arkansas players to make All-SEC in 2022

Sam Pittman’s transformation of the Arkansas football program from moribund embarrassment to legitimate power-player in just two seasons has been a revelation.

The Razorbacks are bound to be hovering around the Top 25 when the 2022 season starts, if not in it completely somewhere in the teens or 20s. A number of personnel losses have to made up, but Arkansas still returns an impressive lineup of players across just about every position.

Given the development of some of those players in 2021, the Hogs will almost certainly begin the year with a number of preseason All-SEC honorees. In fact, it could be as many as nine.

For now, let’s look at the five most likely selections before the season starts in September.

5. Guard Beaux Limmer

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs off the field during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman are often under-known unless they’re likely first- or second-round NFL draft picks. But in-the-know types, Limmer is considered one of the better interior linemen in the country. He was a second-team All-SEC pick by Pro Football Focus last year. A transition to mainstream acknowledgement seems the next step.

4. Linebacker Bumper Pool

Arkansas defender Bumper Pool against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

It’s hard to imagine Bumper Pool coming off the field much in 2022. He, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry practically rotated every snap at the position over the last two years, but next season, the Razorbacks will have no Morgan or Henry. Pool had 125 tackles in 2021, but that number could grow even higher in ’22.

3. Quarterback KJ Jefferson

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) warms up before the game agains the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

In a conference that held two of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy last season in Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Alabama’s Bryce Young, Jefferson remained largely unknown outside of the SEC. As long as someone steps up at wide receiver to give him a consistent, reliable target, that won’t last. Jefferson is too good of a runner and improved so much as a passer, All-SEC honors should come.

2. Center Ricky Stromberg

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gestures before a snap during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Stromberg will almost certainly be on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. His decision to return to the Razorbacks in 2022 will provide the team with four starters up front, suggesting another solid season from the unit. As the leader, Stromberg should capture the most attention if the unit is as good as it says.

1. Safety Jalen Catalon

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Turns out, the most important decision for Arkansas’ stay-or-go crew was Catalon’s return and it came early. He could have left two more collegiate seasons on the table as a potential first- or second-round NFL pick. Catalon ultimately played just six games before being lost for the season because of an injury. But having a second-team All-American from 2020 back in 2022 gives Arkansas two of its five starters in the defensive backfield and provides a real star.

