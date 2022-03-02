Five most intriguing quarterback battles across the country

This offseason was full of coaches moving around the country, and some of the nation’s top talent doing the same.

Not to mention, there are still talented high school recruits that seem to be the forgotten ones in the equation of college football at the moment. With all that taken into consideration, many people do not realize that this offseason may be host to some of the most intense and college football altering quarterback battles that we have seen.

There are a handful of schools that have multiple quarterbacks vying for one spot, and the loser of the job will likely be ending up taking his talents elsewhere.

In an era where transfers finding the right teams reigns supreme, we could very well be a year away from meeting the next Justin Fields or Joe Burrow.

The Longhorns themselves are in the midst of another quarterback battle that has grabbed the attention of the whole country, as former quarterback prodigy Quinn Ewers is looking to unseat Hudson Card who won the job last season, but was eventually replaced.

Let’s take a look at some of the most intriguing quarterback battles across the country ahead of the 2022 season.

Clemson: DJ Uiagalelei vs. Cade Klubnik

Following the success that Trevor Lawrence had at Clemson was going to be a big ask for anyone, but DJ Uiagalelei seemed to be built to do just that in the limited time we saw him in 2020. However, he and Clemson had a down year by the program’s standard and now there is no guarantee that he will even be the starting quarterback in 2022.

In 13 games, Uiagalelei completed just 55% of his passes averaging 5.3 per completion, and threw for an abysmal nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Now, he will have to fend off five-star Cade Klubnik. The Austin native has a great arm and has the ability to create with his legs, something that Uiagalelei seemed to shy away from before he would force a throw or overthrow someone. If Uiagalelei loses this battle he could very well end up transferring.

Oregon: Bo Nix vs. Ty Thompson

With all the fire power headed to USC this offseason, Oregon’s quarterback situation has been severely underrated and glossed over. The Anthony Brown experience is finally over, and now new head coach Dan Lanning will have to choose between Auburn transfer Bo Nix, who was in the process of putting up career numbers before going down with a season ending injury in 2021, or Ty Thompson who sat behind Brown.

Oregon fans have badly wanted to see Thompson get the start, as he has played sparingly in just three games, with his most action coming against Stony Brook. Nix might have the advantage due to the fact that he is familiar with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s system, as he was the offensive coordinator for Nix during his freshman season.

Florida: Emory Jones vs. Anthony Richardson

Billy Napier will have a tough decision to make as part of his welcoming to Gainesville, as the Gators have two starting caliber quarterbacks (maybe even three if you count Jack Miller). At the moment, it is expected to be a two horse race between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.

There’s a saying that the best job in football is the backup quarterback, and Jones is a prime example of why. When Kyle Trask struggled at times in 2020, Gator fans clamored for Jones who they saw have a bigger arm and be more mobile. However, in 2021 Jones fell victim to the same scenario except he was the quarterback the fan base wanted to replace. Richardson has a big arm and is a freak athlete that can produce a touchdown anytime he touches the ball. This was showcased on multiple occasions, especially against USF when he completed all three of his passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 115 yards one more touchdown. Jones flirted with the portal prior to their bowl game, but decided to come back to battle one more time. He either will win the job, or the next time in the portal for him will not be temporary.

Texas A&M: Haynes King vs. Max Johnson vs. Conner Weigman

The quarterback battle in college station might be the most competitive and interesting of the bunch. There is always an excitement around a quarterback recruit like Haynes King, until a higher ranked one comes to campus like Conner Weigman. King got the nod last season over Zach Calzada who transferred to Auburn this offseason, but had some great moments like leading the Aggies to a win over Alabama.

There was expected to be two-man battle for the spot between King and the five-star Weigman, but LSU quarterback Max Johnson decided to transfer and throw his hat in the ring. Johnson offers the most experience, but Jimbo Fisher’s system is renowned for being difficult to pick up, so the spring and fall camps will be a blood bath in College Station as these three duke it out for the starting gig. Depending on who wins, we could end up seeing two of the three transfer.

Texas: Quinn Ewers vs. Hudson Card

All eyes are on Austin to see who will come out victorious for this quarterback battle. Hudson Card beat out Casey Thompson last season, but would later give way for Thompson to replace him, only to replace Thompson off the bench in a few games. It was clear that Texas needed consistency at quarterback and Steve Sarkisian made sure to swing big. In doing so, they landed one of the biggest fish in the transfer portal in Quinn Ewers. The former five-star recruit came from Ohio State after forgoing his senior season, and has seemingly grabbed the support of the locker room already.

Ewers will have to back up his perfect rating, and fend off Card who has more experience in the system. In 2021, Sarkisian took until the last minute possible to determine a winner, whether that was his process or he genuinely didn’t know who to go with. The college football world will be tuned in to see if the mulleted prodigy will be the starter right off the bat or not.

