Five most intriguing games to watch for Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans

The NBA released the first half of the regular season schedule on Friday afternoon. The schedule begins on opening night on Dec. 22 and runs through early March with the second-half of the schedule to be released later in the season.

Ball and the Pelicans remain one of the most attractive teams in the league as they are slated to be on national television 19 times in the first half of the season. When Zion Williamson was healthy, most games last season had a big-game atmosphere about them. Whether that carries over into the 2020-21 season with no fans in the stadium in most venues will be an interesting storyline to follow.

Along with that, here are five of the most intriguing games of the first half of the Pelicans schedule.

Jan. 11 through Jan. 23 - 7-game road trip

Though this isn't technically one game, it's a stretch of games that absolutely jumps off the page for the Pelicans. A seven-game road trip that features stops in Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Utah and Minnesota and will last 13 days will certainly test the resolve of this Pelicans team. New Orleans will travel 3,562 miles in that span, per Positive Residual's NBA calendar tool. The one small positive is that there will be no back-to-backs in the trip and multiple day stops in Los Angeles and Utah in that span. However, it will serve as a test for the Pelicans as they look to fight for a playoff spot this year.

Dec. 23 - Pelicans at Raptors, 6:30 p.m.

While the wait wasn't as long for the Pelicans as it was for other teams that didn't make the trip to the bubble, opening night of the season always carries a bit of extra attention and shine to it. For the second season in a row, the Pelicans open on the road against Toronto. This season, they won't have to sit through a ring ceremony but will still square off with a worthy foe. For a Pelicans squad with new key pieces in its starting lineup and a new coach at the helm, it'll be an early test of what the season has in store for the team.

Jan. 27 - Pelicans vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m.

Jrue Holiday's return to Milwaukee likely won't include the positive reception from the fans that he deserves but that won't take away from the emotional night it will likely be. Holiday served both the Pelicans and the New Orleans community admirably and was beloved by both parties during his time with the franchise. On top of that obvious storyline, the match-up between Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be worth tuning in to the game on its own.

Jan. 15 - Pelicans at Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN

No games had more of a big-game feel last season than the match-ups with the Lakers, particularly once Williamson was healthy. With the Lakers winning a title inside the bubble, the game goes up just another level. Williamson vs. Anthony Davis. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart vs. the Lakers. Klutch Sports clients on both sides squaring off. LeBron vs. whoever attempts to guard him. All of it will be fascinating TV to watch.

Jan. 8 - Pelicans vs. Hornets, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Even with Williamson in tow, no game this season for the Pelicans will have more intrigue than the showdown between the Ball brothers. Lonzo issued his friendly warning toward LaMelo while the latter has downplayed the match-up as just another game. For now at least. With this being the lone contest between the two sides this season given the reduced schedule, bragging rights will be at a premium in the game as well.