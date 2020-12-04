Five most intriguing games to watch for LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets

The NBA released the first half of the regular season schedule on Friday afternoon. The schedule begins on opening night on Dec. 22 and runs through early March with the second-half of the schedule to be released later in the season.

For the Charlotte Hornets, the additions of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward helped the team earn a spot on national television this season. Like last season, the Hornets will be on national television once this year (so far) with the first match-up between Lonzo and LaMelo Ball being placed on ESPN.

The addition of Ball and Hayward also creates multiple storylines and adds intrigue to numerous games on the schedule. Here’s a look at the five most intriguing games of the first half of the Hornets schedule.

Feb. 20 - Hornets vs. Warriors, 7:00 p.m.

Much of the predraft process linked the most intriguing prospect - Ball - with the most intriguing team - Golden State - despite each side pushing back on the idea. LaVar said he didn't want LaMelo coming off the bench with the Warriors and Golden State ultimately passed on Ball for Wiseman. The first meeting between the two sides in the upcoming season, then, will have an added level of intrigue. Will there be an extra sense of revenge on Ball's mind as they take on the Warriors to prove the Warriors wrong? All that comes on top of North Carolina native Steph Curry returning to Charlotte for the first time in almost exactly two years to play in his hometown state.

Dec. 27 - Hornets vs. Brooklyn, 7:00

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more fascinating teams in the league this year. After spending last season without Kevin Durant and largely without Kyrie Irving, both enter the 2020-21 season healthy, instantly making the Nets one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets will get an early look at Brooklyn in their third game of the season. It'll be an early barometer for a Charlotte side looking to compete for the playoffs.

Dec. 23 - Hornets at Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m.

After a long, long off-season that will ultimately tally over nine months between games, the Hornets will officially step back onto the court on the second night of the season in Cleveland. Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball will be the marquee new additions as Charlotte looks to build off last season's success.

Jan. 9 - Hornets vs. Hawks, 7 p.m.

Ball against Ball will take all the headlines (more on that match-up to come) but LaMelo vs. Okongwu will also be a fun match-up for off-court reasons. Okongwu and Ball were teammates and classmates at Chino Hills and remained close even after the former left high school to play professionally. On top of that, a new-look Atlanta team will be looking to contend for a playoff spot along with Charlotte, making this a possibly impactful game in the playoff race as well.

Jan. 8 - Hornets at Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

There could only be one game atop this list as LaMelo vs. Lonzo will draw all sorts of headlines. Put simply, there's a reason it's the Hornets lone national TV game in the first half of the regular season. Lonzo issued his warning to LaMelo, friendly as it may have been, but both sides will take the match-up seriously and will want the bragging rights that will last the entirety of this season. The Pelicans also have two young stars in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson that make them one of the most attractive teams in the league. Williamson is a walking highlight reel the moment he steps on the court and after his abbreviated rookie campaign saw him play just 24 games, the Jan. 8 meeting would be the first time he matches up with the Hornets.

