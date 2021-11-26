Five most important visitors for the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is almost here. And as they do every year, several elite prospects will be in attendance for the game.

The Auburn football program has been waiting for some momentum to come on the recruiting front. While it has picked up some movement over the season, it still puts Auburn in the bottom part of the SEC in recruiting for the 2022 class.

While every visitor is important, here are the five most important visitors for the game.

Khurtiss Perry, 4-star DL

Perry is the top uncommitted player in the state and Auburn would love to land the immensely talented defensive lineman Saturday. Alabama looks like the leader right now, but Auburn is still a factor. Perry reportedly likes his fit at Auburn and the Tigers have a good shot to land him.

Antonio Williams, 4-star WR

Regular Season Highlights 1,653 Yards and 11 TDS in 8 games. 👉🏽👉🏽 https://t.co/2Ym8UIaGRI pic.twitter.com/lDBBx7vmM9 — Antonio Williams (@a_williams2022) November 2, 2021

Williams has become one of Auburn’s priority recruits on offense and they are hoping that visit will help their standing with their top target at receiver. Auburn has ground to make up on Clemson, but the Iron Bowl is a great place to do just that.

Robert Woodyard, 4-star LB

WOW! 👀 This might be the play of the night! Alabama 4⭐️ LB commit @RobertWoodyard2 strips the ball, then scoops and scores for @williamson_high! Man among boys! Play was called back because of block in the back, but he sure didn't need any help on that one! #RollTide @matt_goins pic.twitter.com/nTJS01JeYt — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) September 18, 2021

Woodyard is committed to Alabama, but his recruitment is far from over. He has visited Auburn multiple times and is not visiting to just watch Alabama. Auburn is in a great place to steal Woodyard from Alabama and Saturday is a great opportunity to seal the deal.

JaDarian Rhym, 4-star CB

Rhym is committed to LSU, but Auburn has a chance to flip the talented cornerback. Auburn needs corners and has taken advantage of the opening provided by LSU moving on from Ed Orgeron and not yet naming a replacement. This will be his second visit to Auburn and Auburn is sitting in a great spot to land Rhym.

Jeffrey M’ba, 4-star DT

See you this week end auburn 🐅 pic.twitter.com/GFaPHmTJ34 — character unlocked (@jeffrey_mbaa) November 24, 2021

M’ba is the top ranked JUCO player in the country and Auburn will have a chance to impress him Saturday. M’ba will be on an unofficial visit for the game but start an official visit on Sunday. M’ba will announce his decision on Dec. 15 and Auburn has a chance to land the talented defensive lineman. A strong visit could put Auburn in the top for one of their top targets.

