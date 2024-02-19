Five most important outcomes for Texas football to achieve in 2024

Success is about the process. That’s what Alabama legend Nick Saban undoubtedly instilled with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. But the purpose of the process is to produce results.

A successful process for a college football program is evident in several areas. The process should lead to wins, development, recruiting success and a strong culture. Texas had all four in 2024, but Sarkisian and company likely understand that complacency will cause the team to no longer excel in those areas.

There are a few outcomes that we would like to see Texas achieve in 2024 and that should be the standard for success moving forward. Let’s look at a few results we view as the most important ones for the upcoming football season.

Beat Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) recovers the blocked punt from Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Josh Plaster (36) in the second quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.

You’ve got to beat your rivals. For Texas, that includes Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Arkansas, but the latter two aren’t as important as the game in Dallas this year. The Longhorns lost to the Sooners last year in an uncharacteristic upset loss for the 2023 season. Oklahoma forced turnovers, looked more prepared and played better than Texas. It’s more important than beating Georgia, Michigan or any other team on the schedule. You have to beat the Sooners.

Undefeated in nonconference

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) warms up ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Texas has an opportunity to head into conference play without any losses. It did so last season headlined by a dominant win over Alabama. This season, the Longhorns travel to one of the most difficult road environments in college football. They face Michigan in the Big House.

The game will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s opportunity to shut down any opportunity for a loss. Kwiatkowski’s defense forced two turnovers off Jalen Milroe last season, and will get to face another inexperienced quarterback in Alex Orji against Michigan next season. A win should get Texas to the SEC schedule with a 4-0 record.

Win six games in SEC play

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up ahead of the Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington.

Texas needs to win 75% of its SEC games this year, and probably more. The Longhorns face a very manageable eight games in conference with Vanderbilt (2-10), Arkansas (4-8), Mississippi State (5-7) and Florida (5-7) on the schedule. Six SEC wins is a good marker for a successful season.

Win 10 games

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers runs past Kansas Jayhawks linebacker, left, and cornerback Mello Dotson for a touchdown in the first quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023. Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

10 wins is the standard for success that former head coach Mack Brown proved attainable in the early 2000’s. Brown reached 10 wins in nine consecutive seasons. The Longhorns need to reach double digit wins in 2024.

Make the 12-team playoff

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) is tackled by Washington linebacker Carson Bruener (42) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Texas made a four-team playoff without the postseason experience it will have in 2024. Everybody the Longhorns return will have seen what it takes to win a conference and make a four-team playoff. It will also know the pressure of that caliber of a game if it gets there. This season, Texas doesn’t have to be a top-four team to make the playoff. It just has to be one of the best 11 teams among power conference squads. 10-2 in the SEC probably gets them in. The Longhorns need to be playing meaningful football after December.

