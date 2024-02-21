Five most important Michigan football players in 2024

The Michigan Wolverines currently sit atop the college football world after completing a perfect 15-0 season and winning a national title.

Yet somehow there remain a lot of unknowns ahead of next season.

Gone are head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, strength coach Ben Herbert, and a handful of position coaches — yet the new staff is exciting, to say the least. New head coach Sherrone Moore is overflowing with passion, and his recent hires inspire confidence that Michigan can be back to competing much sooner than people think.

Here are the five most important players to Michgian’s success in 2024.

RB - Donovan Edwards

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Edwards made the decision to spurn the draft and return to Michigan with the idea that he would be the lead back and get the kind of touches that Corum had over the past two seasons. In short, he is going to be the guy who touches the ball the most for Michigan outside of the quarterback.

Hopefully, Sherrone Moore and the offensive staff are able to utilize his abilities as a receiver to compliment his running style. There is a world where Edwards gets 15 rushes and five catches a game while taking on a dynamic role that allows him to create mismatches all over the field.

The goal for Edwards is 1,000 yards on the ground and plenty more through the air. He has the type of play style that entices NFL teams to pounce early, if he can show it off next season, there’s a good chance he plays his way into the top-tier of offensive draft prospects.

Whoever the QB is

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This one is obvious. McCarthy has gone to the NFL and Michigan does not have a clear starter on the roster. Queue the classic offseason quarterback controversy.

Jack Tuttle is the likely bet and he returns for his seventh year of college football, but by hope is that true freshman Jadyn Davis can win the job. He is inarguably the future of the program under center, and it would be a great sign for him to win the job this early.

The passing attack will be replacing a lot of weapons as well. Whoever the QB is next year needs to take care of the ball, and Davis was touted for that during his prep years and his brief stint of practices with the team during bowl season. I say that any tie goes to the youngest player in the room.

CB - Will Johnson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

One of the top players in college football next season will be the lifeline of Michigan’s roster in 2024. The former five-star recruit turned superstar cornerback has been lights out during his time in Ann Arbor, and needs just one more year of greatness to cement himself as a top ten selection come draft season.

There will be a couple of young starters in the secondary next season as well, and Johnson will be tasked with coaching them up. Look for him to step into a half-coaching role as he is now officially one of the veterans in the room.

The sophomore DL

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I honestly couldn’t pick just one. The trio of Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Derrick Moore was such a dominant recruiting class at a crucial position group — well done to the staff.

These three will be outright starters next season as opposed to rotating as they did in 2023. Look for all three to put up career years and be the lifeblood of the defense. They can be one of the most disruptive units if the country, but making sure that they are in shape is crucial. A lot will be asked of these three (and Josiah Stewart) and it’s probably true that this defense will only be as good as its front four.

Cherish this group while you can. All three are likely to be top draft selections come next cycle.

TE - Colston Loveland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

As was previously mentioned, Michigan will have a new quarterback without the luxury of an experienced receiver. However, the Wolverines happen to have one of the top tight ends in the country lurking around the building…

Loveland is a mismatch nightmare and should be the focal point of Michigan’s passing game next season. It would honestly not be surprising to see him lead the team in catches or yards. His biggest competitors are Tyler Morris and Donovan Edwards, but neither of them has proven to be as good as Loveland through the air. Love is in the air, and the Idaho native might just play himself into the first round of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire