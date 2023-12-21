Who are the five most important members of Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class?

Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class is seemingly finalized.

After the early signing period began Wednesday, 20 2024 commits signed their letters of intent to officially become members of the Buckeyes' future.

After early signing day, Ohio State has the No. 4 ranked 2024 class in the country behind Georgia, Alabama and Miami, but led the nation with five five-star signees.

But which of these players could make an immediate impact? Which of these signees could mean the most to Ohio State in the long run?

Here are the five most important members of Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class.

WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State 2024 commitment Jeremiah Smith attends OSU's football game against Youngstown State.

Expectations are high for Jeremiah Smith.

After a high-profile recruitment that left Ohio State fans at the edge of their seats while Smith continued visiting programs such as Florida, Miami and Florida State — and continuing questions late into the night Wednesday — the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class officially signed with the Buckeyes and became the third-highest ranked signee in Ohio State history behind quarterback Quinn Ewers and quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

Smith could have the chance to show that potential off close to immediately.

With Julian Fleming in the transfer portal and with the potential of losing both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to the NFL, Ohio State's wide receiver production is seemingly up for grabs in 2024. And while reps will likely favor players such as Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers, Ohio State has not had a receiver like Smith before.

In his past three seasons at Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School in Florida, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Smith had 46 touchdown receptions on 177 catches. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a junior and senior.

In a room that's generated a reputation for producing NFL-caliber receivers under Brian Hartline, Smith may get his chance to be that focal point of the Ohio State offense immediately.

QB Air Noland

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Athletic Director Gene Smith talks to 2024 quarterback commit Air Noland before the Penn State Nittany Lions game at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State's quarterback room looks completely different than when Air Noland first committed.

As he signs with the Buckeyes, officially becoming the sixth five-star Ohio State quarterback recruit in program history, only two scholarship quarterbacks remain ahead of him on the depth chart — Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz — after Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal.

In four years at Langston Hughes High School in Georgia, Noland threw 126 touchdown passes and added seven rushing touchdowns compared to 25 interceptions, per 247Sports, completing 67.5% of his 942 pass attempts.

If Noland is the future at Ohio State's quarterback position, his path — barring a significant transfer addition to Corey Dennis' room — seems to be much shorter than initially thought. And as one of four five-star quarterbacks in the 2024 class, Noland should see a chance at the starting job in 2025, if not sooner.

RB James Peoples

In 2023, five Ohio State running backs had more than 19 carries: TreVeyon Henderson, Chip Trayanum, Miyan Williams, Dallan Hayden and Evan Pryor.

And heading into 2024, only one of those running backs' returns is definite: Hayden. Trayanum and Pryor have already found new homes through the transfer portal and Williams has already declared for the NFL draft.

Even with Henderson's status for 2024 in limbo, Ohio State will be in need of carries. And James Peoples could likely be the player that gets them.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound running back out of San Antonio, Texas, is the No. 7-ranked running back in the 2024 class. And from what Peoples heard from running backs coach Tony Alford, he's a back that can "do it all" from pass blocking to catching in the backfield.

In a class that also includes three-star Sam Williams-Dixon, Peoples may be the first freshman from the 2024 class to see the field out of pure necessity.

DL Eddrick Houston

Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) defensive lineman Eddrick Houston takes in Ohio State's pregame ahead of the Buckeyes' kickoff against Maryland at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023.

Eddrick Houston represents Ohio State's first five-star defensive line win since J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. And in the cases of Tuimoloau and Sawyer, both were utilized immediately.

According to Pro Football Focus, both five-star freshmen had more than 173 snaps on Ohio State's defensive line in 2021.

And while Ohio State will have depth at both defensive end and defensive tackle with players like Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Hero Kanu filling in potential roles that players like Tuimoloau, Sawyer, Michael Hall Jr. and Tyleik Williams once filled — each of whom have not made their future plans known — Houston could be in the mix from the moment he steps onto campus.

Houston is ranked as the No. 26 player and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

And as Ohio State's only five-star win in a class that once included Justin Scott, look for Houston to make his presence known early in his collegiate career.

CB Aaron Scott

Recruit Aaron Scott visits Ohio Stadium the day of the Ohio State, Michigan State football game on Nov. 11, 2023.

Aaron Scott's commitment means more to Ohio State landing another five-star cornerback.

For the Buckeyes, it's a chance to develop the top prospect in the state for the sixth straight class, placing Scott in the same conversation as players such as cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr., linebacker C.J. Hicks, Sawyer, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and defensive end Zach Harrison.

But more importantly, Scott gives Ohio State the opportunity to showcase another head-to-head recruiting win against rival Michigan.

As one of two in-state building blocks at cornerback along with Glenville four-star Bryce West, Scott has the opportunity to show the Wolverines what could have been, becoming the face of the rivalry that seemingly started for him on the recruiting trail.

Will Scott start immediately? No, with players such as Davison Igbinosun, Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Mathews in the way, along with the unknown futures of Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke.

But Scott is the centerpiece of Ohio's 2024 class. And Ohio State won't take long to showcase that.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Five most important members of Ohio State 2024 recruiting class