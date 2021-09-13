The Five most important Auburn Tigers against Penn State

Auburn’s first test of the 2021 college football season will be a huge one Saturday night.

When the Auburn Tigers travel to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions, there will be a ton of answers thrown at questions about this football team.

There are five Auburn players that will be very important Saturday night if Auburn is to return to The Plains with a win. Some fans are wary about the first road trip of the season and it will reveal a lot of characteristics about this football team.

Here are the five most important players for the Auburn Tigers Saturday night.

Bo Nix

This is an obvious one. Every Auburn fan is asking if Nix will be able to play better on the road than he has in previous years. Happy Valley will be a hostile environment for the Auburn offense. Nix's play may determine if Auburn comes back with a victory.

Tank Bigsby

Auburn's offense will need to move the ball on the ground. Bigsby will get his first heavy workload of the season on Saturday against a pretty physical defense. Bigsby will need to keep the offense moving Saturday night.

Anders Carlson

Points will be hard to come by on Saturday. Both defenses match up well against the opposing offenses. Carlson could be an important part of Auburn's scoring.

Roger McCreary

Penn State's leading receiver Jahan Dotson is one of the best pass-catchers in the Big 10. McCreary will have a prime opportunity to prove to the college football world how much of an impact he can have on the outside.

Derick Hall

Auburn's defense will have to get after Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in order to win this game. Hall will be one of the best bets for the Auburn pass rush on Saturday night.

