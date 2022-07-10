Five most critical players to a successful season for Texas in 2022

Certain players have a way of raising a team’s ceiling. Texas has a number of those players. They are sometimes called “X-Factors.”

Texas has more than a few dependable starters. We know what Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy can contribute in a full season.

On the offensive line, Junior Angilau is as reliable as his unit was unreliable last season. Entering his fourth season as a starter, runs behind the redshirt senior near the goal line are a safe bet to reach the end zone.

The offense and defense also have a number of wild cards. Some have yet to produce at the college level, while others bring baggage from their time at other programs.

With that said, here are five players that can change the Longhorns’ trajectory in the most significant way.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

If I could guarantee one Texas player will have a great season, I would pick Ja’Tavion Sanders for a number of reasons. The program hasn’t had an impact receiver at tight end since Jermichael Finley. Blaine Irby’s injury history broke Texas’ string of elite play at that position.

We have a good idea of what the top running back and receiver can add to the offense. On top of that, Isaiah Neyor might be just as consistent a performer as Texas’ dynamic duo. If you could guarantee Sanders will be an effective enough blocker to stay on the field, the Texas offense knows no limits when they choose to throw the football.

Quinn Ewers

Clearly, quarterbacks have the greatest impact on team success. I do not believe Ewers is as game ready as Trevor Lawrence was in his freshman season. If the Ohio State transfer can make that kind of impact, Texas is in store for an extraordinary transformation.

Byron Murphy

I do not subscribe to the theory that the defensive tackle position is useless. With few exceptions, the closer a player is to the football, the more significant an impact he can make on the game. Byron Murphy is not Aaron Donald, but the second-year tackle was one of the few disruptive defensive linemen last season. Murphy could make a name for himself in conference play.

DeMarvion Overshown

The only thing preventing Overshown from being a top draft pick is mastering the mental side of the linebacker position. Linebacker is one of the more demanding spots on the field, and the redshirt senior has only played there for two years. Nobody is more equipped to cover or blitz from the inside linebacker position. If Overshown perfects his ability to read his keys (reading a specific offensive player to determine where the linebacker should go), the Texas defense could stop the bleeding in the run game.

Agiye Hall

If Agiye Hall emerges as one of Texas’ top receivers, Texas could find itself playing football as late as New Years Eve. I mean, of course, that Texas could once again play in the Sugar Bowl. We know that nobody can defend Xavier Worthy one-on-one. We have a good idea that the same is true of Isaiah Neyor. If Agiye Hall flourishes in the Texas offense, the Longhorns may very well eclipse 30 points against the likes of Baylor and Oklahoma State.

