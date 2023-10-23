Five (or more) Michigan football members trending up following Michigan State demolition

Here are five Michigan football members who helped their stock in the No. 2 Wolverines 49-0 win at Michigan State on Saturday:

Coordinators: It's hard to determine if Jesse Minter or Sherrone Moore had the better day on Saturday, so we will give both their flowers. Let's start with Minter, who orchestrated U-M's first shutout of the season − which felt long overdue after the Wolverines nearly had shutouts against East Carolina, UNLV and Nebraska − and the first in the rivalry since 2000. Minter's unit recorded two turnovers, eight tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and three sacks as the Spartans struggled to do anything. As for Moore's unit, Michigan's first-team offense punted just once on the day and McCarthy and company converted 7-of-8 third downs against a unit that ranked No. 3 nationally in that category beforehand. McCarthy completed 21 of 27 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns, his top two tight ends combined to have 12 catches for 169 yards and three of the scores, Roman Wilson grabbed the other and Blake Corum scored one of his own as U-M racked up 477 yards of offense.

Tight ends: While we're double-dipping, might as well do the same with the aforementioned tight ends room. AJ Barner nearly matched his full season's worth of production in one game, as he led all players with eight receptions, 99 yards and an 11-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter, his first in the maize and blue. Barner also hauled in a 21-yard pass on third and long and another 22-yarder in the second half as six of his eight grabs resulted in a first down or touchdown. Meanwhile, Colston Loveland moved the sticks with all four of his catches, as he racked up 70 yards and the first two-touchdown game of his career.

Mike Sainristil: The jack-of-all-trades came up with the play of the game in the third quarter. He read quarterback Katin Houser's eyes, jumped the intended pass up the right sideline for Tre Mosley, snared the interception, and kept his feet in bounds as he out-raced the Spartans attempting to chase him down for a 72-yard touchdown. Sainristil also made a big play early in the game on a fourth-and-2 stop that he shared a tackle on to force an MSU turnover on downs. He also came up with a pass break-up midway through the second quarter on a third-and-4 pass also intended for Mosley to force a punt. Sainristil now has two interceptions returned for touchdowns himself, while U-M's starting defense has allowed only three touchdowns this year.

Junior Colson: That tackle Sainristil recorded on fourth-and-2? Colson was the other defender leading the way to get the ball back for the offense near midfield. Colson was a force for the Wolverines all evening, as he recorded a team-high 11 tackles, two of which were solo. Colson wrapped up Harold Joiner to force a punt midway through the third quarter as five of his 11 tackles stopped MSU for a gain of three yards or fewer, and just one play he was in on allowed more than 10 yards. Pro Football Focus credited Colson with five stops, nobody else on U-M had more than two, and his grade (81.6) was second-best on the defense per the site, behind only Sainristil.

Ja'Den McBurrows: The smiles on the faces of his teammates said it all when the junior defensive back from Fort Lauderdale made the biggest play of his career. MSU backup Sam Leavitt threw to the left side of the formation for Mosley, but McBurrows came away with the ball as it floated in the air and brought it five yards up the field for the first interception of his career. McBurrows had a career-high three tackles, one of which went for a loss when he dropped Nate Carter in the backfield, and then the interception. It was especially sweet for McBurrows, who was one of the two U-M players who got caught up in the postgame melee with MSU in the tunnel following U-M's victory in 2022. Harbaugh said after the game McBurrows has cemented himself as U-M's second nickel back behind Sainristil. “It looked like he wanted to cry tears of joy, but he held it in," Sainristil said of the pick. "I knew how he felt. I felt that too, I was so happy for him.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Five Michigan football members trending up after lopsided rivalry win