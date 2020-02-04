Five missed opportunities from 2020 Super Bowl that will haunt 49ers

Too soon.

The confetti has barely stopped falling since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The aftermath has been filled with regret for San Francisco, who held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted Super Bowl MVP for leading his team to a come-from-behind victory, but as NFL Network's Brian Baldinger pointed out Monday, the 49ers certainly had their chances to step on the Chiefs' throat -- they just failed to do so.

.@49ers v @chiefs #SBLIV with a bag of missed opportunities to extend drives or make big plays. Either way, 20 points wasn't enough. They didn't play at their best, but no one can say that they didn't have chances. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ECXigHkefJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) February 3, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Baldinger's breakdown, he highlights five missed opportunities by the 49ers' offense, all of which he pins the blame on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for making the wrong read. Three of the missed opportunities occurred on plays in which tight end George Kittle was targeted, or was wide open and should have been. Kittle was Garoppolo's go-to target all season long, and it's difficult to disagree with Baldinger's characterization.

[RELATED: What went wrong on 49ers' big late incompletion to Kittle]

However, it's the fifth and final missed opportunity that Baldinger describes as, "one that is going to kill the 49ers when they see [it]." Upon further review, it's easy to see why.

Story continues

In a last-ditch effort to enact a come-from-behind victory of his own, Garoppolo launched a deep ball to receiver Emmanuel Sanders from midfield on third-and-10 with 1:40 remaining in the game and San Francisco trailing 24-20. Too deep, unfortunately. And, making matters worse, Jimmy G didn't necessarily have to go for the kill on that throw; He had other options.

"Because, really, the Chiefs don't cover anybody here," Baldinger said. "You've got [Kendrick] Bourne open in the middle, but you want to take the shot on third-and-10 ... there's Sanders. And the protection was great. I mean, he's got Bourne in the middle, and he's got Sanders over the top. A quarterback has got to make that type of play right there."

Garoppolo went for the big play, and the ball ultimately sailed over Sanders' head and fell incomplete. He was sacked on fourth down, giving the ball back to Kansas City, and it only took two plays for the Chiefs to add another touchdown to their lead.

If Garoppolo connects with Sanders, or even makes the higher-percentage throw to Bourne, perhaps Baldinger is breaking it down as the replay that is going to "kill" Kansas City, rather than San Francisco. He didn't, though, and Baldinger isn't, either. That final missed opportunity is the one that sticks out like the sorest thumb, but if the 49ers had capitalized on any of the highlighted plays, who knows, maybe they win, and it's the other QB voted MVP.

Five missed opportunities from 2020 Super Bowl that will haunt 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area