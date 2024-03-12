Five Minnesotans to watch at Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

Jamison Battle

Ohio State - 6-7 - sr. - forward

The Buckeyes picked up Battle in the transfer portal after he spent two seasons as a starter for the Gophers. The former DeLaSalle standout is the second-leading scorer and rebounder for Ohio State. Battle had a hot late three-game stretch after coach Chris Holtmann was fired. Battle averaged 24 points, including 19 points in an upset against Purdue and 32 points in a win vs. Nebraska.

Cam Heide

Purdue - 6-7 - fr. - forward

The Wayzata product was ready to contribute for coach Matt Painter after redshirting the 2022-23 season. Arguably the team's most exciting finisher above the rim, Heide has been mostly a defensive stopper off the bench, but he had a season-high 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field in a Feb. 22 win vs. Rutgers, including 4-for-4 from three-point range.

Tre Holloman

Michigan State - 6-0 - so. - guard

The Spartans had a crowded backcourt this season, but Holloman found a way to crack coach Tom Izzo's rotation with his defense and passing. Holloman ranked among the Big Ten's leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio all year. The ex-Cretin-Derham Hall star tied his Big Ten career high with 12 points and four rebounds in a win earlier this month against Northwestern.

Will Tschetter

Michigan - 6-8 - so. - forward

The Stewartville big man saw his role expand this season under coach Juwan Howard, as he has scored in double figures seven times, including 17 points against Indiana and 11 points in an upset against Wisconsin. Maybe most impressive for Tschetter was going from five three-pointers as a freshman to 28 and counting this year.

Tyler Wahl

Wisconsin - 6-9 - sr. - forward

Out of all the Badgers who have been through the program, Wahl is second in history in total games played with 157 and counting. The former Lakeville North standout won two Big Ten titles in his career, but he also started every game he played the past three seasons. Wahl and fellow Minnesota native Steven Crowl are the team's second- and third-leading scorers and their top two rebounders this season.