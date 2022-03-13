Five mid-major Cinderella candidates who could bust your NCAA Tournament bracket

A mid-major Cinderella run is arguably the most exhilarating part of the NCAA Tournament. Small programs' upset wins transcend the tournament by busting brackets everywhere.

The schools have become etched into men's college basketball lore over the years. Loyola Chicago in 2018. Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. Virginia Commonwealth in 2011. George Mason in 2006.

And the budding stars of each team also take the spotlight. It's how we first came to know Steph Curry when he piloted Davidson to the 2008 Elite Eight. Or CJ McCollum when he led little-engine-that-could Lehigh past blue-blood Duke in 2012. And it's where names like Ali Farokhmanesh haunt Kansas coach Bill Self in his sleep.

Here's a look at five mid-major teams who could cause some major disruptions in the tournament.

Murray State Racers forward KJ Williams

Murray State

Consider the Racers (30-2) the anomaly of the bunch. The program plays like a power conference team and isn't seeded in the double-digits like some mid-majors. The Racers, who showcased Ja Morant in 2019, have been to the NCAA Tournament plenty over the years but never reached a Sweet 16. Coach Matt McMahon has a team that's athletic and dominant on the glass, ranking third nationally in rebounding margin. That's a byproduct of forward KJ Williams (18.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg), the centerpiece of this dynamic group that dominated the Ohio Valley Conference with a perfect 18-0 record.

Loyola-Chicago

The program former coach Porter Moser helped build is still intact under successor Drew Valentine. The Ramblers (25-7) were the best team in the Missouri Valley this year and despite some hiccups, finished strong to claim the MVC’s auto bid. This team's strength comes with experience from a plethora of veterans, starting four seniors and a junior. Loyola shoots well from beyond the arc, ranking in the top-10 nationally in three-point field goal percentage.

South Dakota State

The Jackrabbits (30-4) have a dynamic offense that will be difficult to stop. They're second only to Gonzaga in scoring, averaging 86.7 points a game and lead the nation in three-point shooting percentage (45% from beyond the arc). Guard Baylor Scheierman (16.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.6 apg) is the catalyst for this group, which is prone to struggle on defense but can keep the tempo in its favor. This team is red-hot and romped through the Summit League, with its last loss coming in mid-December.

Chattanooga

The Mocs (27-7) earned their ticket off a miracle buzzer-beater by David Jean-Baptiste that helped sink Furman in the Southern Conference championship.Malachi Smith (20.1 ppg), an explosive sophomore guard, has the skillset to become a March star.

Colgate

The veteran-laden Raiders (23-11), winners of the Patriot League, have a patient and well-balanced offense, with six players averaging around double-figures, led by senior guard Nelly Cummings (14.5 ppg). Coach Matt Langel has a team that plays with great poise and is highly efficient on offense – ranking second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio.

